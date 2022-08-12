Tennessee’s school voucher program is a bit of a mess as it gets underway. But after years of effort to protect bad schools and bad teachers in the state’s two largest districts, parents finally have an option and if school choice proves itself, as we expect it will, over time it will expand.
Why the disorganized start? Because the state has been prohibited from working on the program for years since it became law and officials had scant weeks to set up an application and vetting process.
Earlier this year, Tennessee’s highest court sided with Gov. Bill Lee’s administration when it declared that the 2019 voucher law did not violate the state’s constitution. The case was kicked back to a lower court, where a three-judge panel has formally lifted the injunction that had been in place since 2020.
You would think that local government and top education officials would want the very best for children in their jurisdictions, but many have fought school vouchers every step of the way to protect their government monopoly on education.
What began as a statewide effort was narrowed down to the two worst performing districts (Memphis and Nashville) and continued legal opposition took years to overcome. But Tennessee opened its program to Memphis and Nashville parents just days before school began when the three-judge panel ended the injunction. Eligible families will be allowed to use up to approximately $8,100 in public tax dollars, known as education savings accounts, on private school tuition and other preapproved expenses.
Many details of the program remain in question because of the tight rollout timeframe. But despite the concerns raised by the opposing attorneys, the judges denied them.
“The plaintiffs’ concerns at the rushed process and uncertain details of the ESA rollout ... do not provide a basis for the court to enjoin the implementation of the program,” the judges ruled.
Voucher supporters have been fighting to implement the law since the GOP-controlled legislature narrowly advanced the measure three years ago. Republicans repeatedly amended the proposal to ensure it applied only to Nashville and Shelby County, which quickly sued over the program.
It’s an historic moment for Tennessee as it joins other states in providing taxpaying parents the opportunity to move their children out of failing schools. Most recently Arizona implemented one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
Said Gov. Bill Lee, “School choice should not wait a day longer in Tennessee and after today’s ruling it won’t.”
Because of it, children will no longer be trapped in government-run schools that are failing them. Well-run schools — like most in our region — have little to worry about.
