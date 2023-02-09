Even as Republicans in the Tennessee legislature are pushing a bill to make all local elections partisan, Democrats are supporting partisan candidates to run in “nonpartisan” elections. And that’s why the bill should be approved.
We may call local elections nonpartisan, but we all subscribe to a political philosophy which guides our decision-making. Voters are best informed about how candidates will perform on various public bodies when they know where they stand politically.
Leaders of the Tennessee Democratic Party said their party will take a “more active role” in municipal elections this year. Democratic Party Chair Hendrell Remus said in a news release he has established an ad hoc committee “to better support candidates who embody the Democratic Party’s values in non-partisan elections.”
If elections are nonpartisan, why would one party support a partisan position? The answer is that there are no actual nonpartisan elections where candidates swear off their political persuasion.
The Democratic Party’s announcement comes as Republicans in the Tennessee General Assembly are pushing legislation that would make partisan elections standard for all local offices. GOP leaders say the move is a continuation of efforts they began in 2021 when the Republican-controlled General Assembly gave local Republican and Democratic party officials in each of the state’s 95 counties the option of calling for the partisan election of local school board seats.
Previously, those elections were so-called nonpartisan, where candidates did not have to reveal to which party they subscribed. That changed in last year’s elections when the Republican and Democratic parties in Washington and Sullivan counties and the cities of Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol were able to field partisan candidates for upcoming school board races, although in Sullivan County, no independents or Democrats ran for the board of education.
State Rep. Bryan Richey, R-Alcoa, and state Sen. Joey Henley, R-Hohenwald, have filed legislation that not only calls for “state and local races for public office to be partisan elections,” but also stipulates that “judges who are required by this state’s constitution to be reelected at retention elections declare a bonafide membership with a political party or independent status at least 30 days prior to a retention election.”
Never have the differences between the two major political parties been more stark, and if you should know who you’re voting for and what your vote will support.
In “nonpartisan” elections you may not have a clue, especially in local races where there’s not a lot of campaigning. Particularly given national news coverage of issues in our schools, it was well past time that candidates for school boards were forced to reveal their political leanings, and that should be required for all elections, as well as judges.