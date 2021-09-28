The pandemic has shut down various crowd-gathering events for the second year, but it does not stand in the way of one of the most important, Remote Area Medical’s free medical, dental and vision services provided through clinics such as that scheduled Nov. 5-7 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
But there is a need to ensure its continued success in serving anyone who shows up, no questions asked (not even your name is required). RAM needs licensed dental and vision professionals including dentists, dental hygienists, oral surgeons, optometrists, ophthalmologists, opticians and ophthalmic techs to volunteer their time throughout the weekend.
General support volunteers for parking lot crew and setup/breakdown are also needed.
Even as the pandemic continues to capture our collective attention, RAM works in the background, providing free medical and vision services. No ID is required to receive services, and RAM doesn’t care where you live. It’s counting on those who have health services available to step aside and allow treatment for those truly in need.
This will be RAM’s fifth clinic in Gray, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Services available at the clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, and general medical exams.
The three-day clinic is a collaborative effort with Project Access, Ballad Health and ETSU Health.
“Remote Area Medical is glad to help bring free services to those in need in the Gray community,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “This has been a challenging time, and access to health care is more important than ever before. Thank you to all the volunteers who are coming to help those in need.”
Time constraints make it important that patients be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Free medical services are offered in addition to dental or vision services to every patient attending the clinic. The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and remain open.
As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information about the clinic opening processes and next steps.
Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early. Bathrooms will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 5. This process will repeat on Nov. 6 and 7. RAM encourages everyone who wants services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.
In some situations such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Please check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information.
In response to COVID-19, RAM has developed and incorporated new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
Guests and family members of patients, including pets, will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers.
Medical, dental and vision professionals may volunteer here: volunteer.ramusa.org. RAM says volunteering at a RAM clinic is not your typical 9-to-5 day. “It requires a commitment to hard work, but it is truly an exhilarating and rewarding experience. The days are long, the work is tiring, and yet clinic after clinic our volunteers bounce in with energy and smiles, ready to make a patient’s day better.”
Will you be among them?
