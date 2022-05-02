What genealogists and paleontologists have in common is the thrill of discovery. For genealogists who research family histories, it’s finding an ancestor of notoriety. For a paleontologist who digs up fossils, it’s uncovering a new species, as has happened at the Gray Fossil Site.
You can experience that same sense of excitement regardless of your background at the fossil site where an estimated century of digging awaits at one of the most important fossil sites in the world, an Early Pliocene assemblage of fossils dating between 4.5 million and 4.9 million years old.
Summer dig season is underway at the Gray Fossil Site and Museum, where paleontologists will be excavating and preserving fossils. They need volunteers to help with the digging. They will learn about the ongoing operations at the site and how they can participate. The site is overseen by the Don Sundquist Center of Excellence in Paleontology at East Tennessee State University.
The museum is built over what remains of a 5-million-year-old ecosystem that was once home to a variety of ancient plants and animals. Since the discovery of the site in 2000, volunteers have contributed to the museum’s work of collecting, cleaning and sorting the site’s many thousands of fossils, from tiny plant seeds and fish bones to massive rhino and mastodon skeletons.
As the site’s webpage points out, those volunteers are often the first to see new findings, “before they even go into the lab.”
The museum needs volunteers now more than ever to support the crucial process of getting fossils out of the sediment and into museum storage, museum officials said.
This year’s volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in the field as well as inside the lab.
Volunteer positions will begin in May. They include the Preparation Lab where volunteers will pick through fossil sediment to find microfossils, clean fossils and reassemble them. These tasks take patience and a keen eye. New volunteers are trained thoroughly in basic techniques before advancing to more complex tasks. Volunteer opportunities in the lab are offered Tuesday through Saturday.
Field work and excavation volunteers assist with exposing fossil material and wet-screening sediments. Volunteers interested in assisting with fossil excavations and field work are first trained in the preparation laboratory. Paleontology collections volunteers assist staff and students in cataloging and rehousing fossils in the site’s collection.
You may apply by filling out an application form onsite or online. No prior experience with fossils is necessary. Applicants may be as young as 16, but minors will require a guardian’s signature to apply. Volunteers can work three or more hours per week on a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities, but positions are limited.
Visit etmnh.org/support/volunteer for more information about volunteering or email Shawn Haugrud at haugrud@etsu.edu for more information. The Gray Fossil Site and Museum is at 1212 Suncrest Drive in Gray.