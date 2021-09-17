Who would have thought a citizen of another country would be responsible for the hoax 911 call that brought dozens of law enforcement personnel to a locked-down Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, and in a similar incident, to Watauga High School in Boone, North Carolina?
An 18-year-old Canadian citizen has been arrested and, fortunately for him, will face charges in the Province of Manitoba where he lives. He likely will get off much easier than if extradited to the U.S., which is what justice demands given the waste of resources and the emotional impact on hundreds of parents who believed their children at risk of harm.
Volunteer saw a lockdown and an evacuation about 8 a.m. on Aug. 10 after a 911 caller claimed to have a firearm in the school. He said he had been bullied and harassed by popular students, was in the main bathroom with a handgun, and was going to make his way to the gymnasium and begin shooting.
Officers and emergency personnel from throughout the region converged on the school, as well as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A Church Hill Police Department officer was nearby and entered the building while the caller was still on the phone. The officer told students he encountered to go into lockdown mode.
Word spread quickly throughout the community that Volunteer and other county schools from Surgoinsville east were on lockdown. Parents with students in those schools received notifications from the school system. Some also received calls from terrified students inside the school or from other family members who had heard the news. By 8:20 a.m., dozens of vehicles were parked along Highway 11-W, mostly belonging to parents who had teens in the school and were waiting to hear news about their children and the lockdown.
Officers made at least two sweeps through the entire school to make sure no one was left in the building and searched every student in the building to make sure no one had a weapon. Students were bused to the National Guard armory, where parents picked them up. Some parents and students came out of the armory building crying.
Under Tennessee law, it is an act of terrorism to intentionally initiate or circulate a report of an impending emergency knowing that the report is false and knowing it will place a person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury and that was intended, directly or indirectly, to intimidate or coerce a civilian population. It is a felony, punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000, in addition to reimbursement to all responding agencies.
But laws in Canada are much different. Though he’s an adult, we don’t know the name of the 18-year-old because of privacy laws. That he also resides in the Peguis First Nation in Manitoba, a reservation with just over 10,300 members of Ojubway and Cree descent, also complicates the situation. According to Canadian media, various law enforcement agencies had to collaborate to determine which jurisdiction the case fell into, ultimately deciding that since the calls were made from Manitoba, he will be prosecuted under Canadian national laws, which include Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act that allows a two-year maximum prison term.
In another case, a 17-year-old resident of Vancouver who carried out a yearlong campaign of harassment and mayhem with such hoax calls — called “swatting” — to Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts and Ohio, received but a 16-month prison sentence.
Such lenient sentences hardly serve as a deterrent to this activity. And it seems unlikely that local agencies will be compensated for their costs.
In cases such as this, alleged perpetrators should be extradited.