When you’re under stress, a figure of speech can easily be taken out of context, as was the case recently in Wise County.
Across the nation many volunteer emergency organizations are in trouble, facing a lack of members and rising costs. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads showed up at a recent Wise Board of Supervisors meeting to make the case that rather than being a burden to the county, they are a necessity.
No one would dispute that, especially County Administrator Mike Hatfield, whose letter to the agencies used a standard accounting term that any expenditure by the county is a financial burden that taxpayers must ultimately bear. The agencies took it personally, though the circumstances were understandable.
The volunteer agencies have asked supervisors to nearly double annual county funding from $28,000 to $50,000. Hatfield was only doing his job in sending the letter demanding thorough financial information from the agencies to support that request.
The letter issued conditions for departments to meet before receiving county funds, including fiscal accounts balances and income reports, lists of outstanding checks and bills, individual payrolls and hours worked, numbers of volunteers, income received from calls, and call information including type, en route times and incident totals.
“While the county acknowledges the importance of these units,” the letter stated, “it puts a financial burden on the county that ultimately rests on our citizens.”
Hatfield and Board of Supervisors Chair J.H. Rivers apologized to the departments, with Hatfield pointing out that the word “burden” was used in an accounting context and not meant to be derogatory to emergency services. Hatfield said he and the board sought more accountability in a situation where county money was being spent.
“We want every unit in this room to succeed in the future,” Hatfield said, adding that the county’s population is shrinking and revenues flattening.
The agency leaders also are concerned about the amount of information the letter requests and perhaps rightly so to an extent. As several fire chiefs pointed out, they simply don’t have the accounting and administrative resources to meet the letter’s requirements.
Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler said departments already face several financial challenges including rising fuel costs, retention of paid fire and medical personnel, buying and maintaining firefighting equipment that meets state and federal standards, retaining paid personnel and recruiting volunteers. Coeburn Fire Chief Clinton Hawkins and other department officials said that training and certification costs are also climbing, with volunteers and paid staff often leaving for better-paying positions after completing training. Many chiefs said grants are becoming harder to get to meet equipment needs.
This must be worked out, and the onus is on the county to do so without further burdening the agencies. They have nowhere else to go for financial support, and what they do on a volunteer basis and the invaluable services they provide in saving lives and property could not be duplicated.
