Effective next March, Virginia motorists can plaster their windshields with stickers, tint their windows, drive with inoperative mufflers making enough noise to wake the dead, and drive by a police officer with the smell of marijuana drifting from the windows. And their vehicle may not be stopped for those offenses.
But most incredibly, they can ignore the seat belt law.
The law requiring use of seat belts is still on the books. But after years of promoting their use to save lives, after March 1 “no law-enforcement officer shall stop a motor vehicle for a violation” where “occupants of front seats of motor vehicles (fail) to use safety lap belts and shoulder harnesses.”
These new laws were passed by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam to outlaw some marijuana searches and reduce police targeting of Black drivers with alleged unwarranted stops and vehicle searches. But critics say the new policies would damage officers’ ability to proactively fight crime and keep Virginia’s roadways safe.
Next spring, law enforcement agencies in Virginia may no longer stop a motorcycle, moped or motorized skateboard or scooter for loud noise, or a vehicle with the smell of marijuana coming from the window, or violation of certain restrictions on a licensed driver under 18, or failure to pay fees for a learner’s permit.
You may not be stopped for an expired registration sticker, nor may police charge anyone with smoking in a vehicle with a baby present, or ticket someone for walking across a highway or stepping into a highway where they cannot be seen, or illegal use of defective and unsafe equipment on a vehicle such as a cracked windshield. It no longer matters if your exhaust system doesn’t work, or that you tint your windows or put decals and stickers on your windshield or in any other way obstruct the view out your windshield.
You can go months without renewing your vehicle inspection sticker. And no law enforcement agency may stop your vehicle for violation of a local ordinance related to maintenance. If it moves, you don’t have to worry about what condition it’s in.
And in the event some wayward officer does stop you for the sole reason of one of these offenses, “any and all evidence discovered in that traffic stop will be nullified and inadmissible in court.”
If limiting vehicle searches is the intent, then pass laws to that effect. Do not allow law enforcement to conduct searches following traffic violations. But how does making highways less safe satisfy that intent? What has limiting searches to do with driving around a neighborhood with no muffler?
“Do they not care about public safety at all?” asked Yorktown Sheriff J.D. Diggs. “It’s gone beyond being anti-police now. Now they’re anti-public safety and the safety of the citizens.”
Indeed. The amount of ridiculousness in these new laws is unfathomable.