Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation.
Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to Christiansburg at a cost of $257 million. From there, it’s about 115 miles to Bristol, and so the state commissioned the study to determine if it and the federal government should fund the estimated construction cost and if Amtrak and Norfolk Southern would service the extension.
The study was recently presented to a meeting of the Bristol Tennessee-Virginia Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization’s board. And that was largely a waste of time and money since other than the projected construction costs, the passenger information is worthless.
That Hard Rock International is building a $400 million casino and resort on the Virginia side of Bristol has been known for years, including a 90,000-square-foot casino with 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an indoor 4,300-seat performance venue and an outdoor 20,000-seat concert venue, and convention space and multiple shops. There also will be a hotel with 600 to 1,000 guest rooms.
Hard Rock did its homework before deciding on this investment. It expects 4 million annual visitors. That’s 77,000 visitors a week arriving on Interstates 26 and 81 or through Tri-Cities Airport. And by passenger rail service, if it existed.
Yet, the study did not consider the casino project. It pegged potential passenger load at 300 per week.
How many of those 77,000 weekly casino visitors would take a train from Roanoke’s connection to Amtrak’s nationwide service?
Who knows? The state doesn’t. Amtrak doesn’t. And that’s why the state needs to revisit and revise the study.
Said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, “That doesn’t include any of the casino impact on ridership. The ridership numbers are probably not fully vetted because it didn’t include the casino, and I think that could show a different picture.”
That’s an understatement.
And then, there’s the Tennessee factor.
“The study includes stops all along the way from Christiansburg to Bristol, and that’s not really the plan,” said Rhinehart. “I think our greatest chance of success is a direct shot from Christiansburg to Bristol because the connectivity into Tennessee has been deemed very important.”
Rail service from Roanoke, through Bristol and to Knoxville has been discussed for years. Yet Knoxville was left out of President Joe Biden’s $80 billion infrastructure plan last year, which included significant Amtrak service extensions elsewhere to make rail an option for millions of Americans.
“Knoxville is an enormous market,” said Jarod Pearson, president of the Tennessee Association of Railroad Passengers.
Given the tidal wave of visitors that will be coming to Bristol’s resort and casino when it fully opens in 2024, rail service to Bristol should be fully justified. There needs to be a new study. A real one.