Some residents of Pound, Virginia, object to the dissolution of the town as finally has been proposed in the Virginia House of Delegates by Majority Leader Terry Kilgore of Gate City.
“I’m very disappointed that Delegate Kilgore filed the bill,” said Pound Councilman Leabern Kennedy. Kennedy said Kilgore told her in October that he would give the Town Council time to work things out.
But to be considered this year, bills had to have been filed prior to the opening of the session Jan. 15. The most recent behavior of some on the council left Kilgore no choice. And those behaviors should serve as clear indication to the General Assembly to approve Kilgore’s legislation to dissolve the town government.
For years, the Pound Town Council has operated as a comedy of errors. And that’s being kind. Last year alone the town was sued by its former attorney as well as its part-time police investigator. Mayor Stacey Carson was subjected to a petition to remove her from office, and the council disbanded its police department and hired an interim police chief under court order to secure and inventory the police evidence room.
The town also surrendered its water and sewer system amid state accusations that the town failed to maintain them, and it saw three council members resign.
“I said I would wait to see what happens,” Kilgore told us when we asked about his conversation with Kennedy. “I was hoping everyone would get together and work for the town. They don’t provide water, they don’t provide sewer service, they don’t provide police protection, and I’m not sure what service they provide.”
After that conversation, Kennedy took a seat on the council in a special election in November to fill the unexpired term of Phil Cantrell Jr., the first of three council members to resign. That brought the council membership back to a quorum after the departure of council member Marley Green in August and the absence of council member Clifton Cauthorne until Kennedy took office in November.
But then Cauthorne resigned in December after council member Danny Stanley resigned and member Glenn Cantrell walked out of two meetings to prevent a quorum, thereby leaving the town with no effective government.
Cauthorne said he resigned as a “kamikaze option” to force the 30th Judicial Circuit to appoint persons to fill the resulting three open council seats.
Kilgore said that moment was “the final straw” leading him to draft the charter bill.
“There’s always a possibility this bill could be withdrawn, but all we’re seeing as legislators is a waste of effort,” Kilgore said. “I’m hoping this is a wakeup call. Is this something I want to do? No. But this is something where every time you pick up the paper something else has happened.”
Regardless of whether the Town Council is able to achieve a quorum, the state should pull its charter. Nothing leads us to believe a turn for the better is in the town’s future as government currently stands, or not as the case appears to be.
This has gone on long enough, and once Pound reverts to county control, stability will return and we believe the majority of residents will be very thankful for it.