C224QP22002C

Normally, a vehicle buyer would expect their purchase to depreciate, but that's a thing of the past for owners who bought a vehicle within the past eight years. (Metro Creative Connection)

Bad enough that living expenses for everything from groceries to gasoline are up due to the recession, but residents of Lee, Wise and Scott counties are getting hit in the pocketbook because of Virginia’s use tax on vehicles.

Virginia is among about half of the states with an annual property tax on vehicles, and at the moment their value is at record highs. Car payments have topped $700 a month, according to Cox Automotive/Moody Analytics, with the cost of a new car reaching a record at an average of $47,000. The cost of used cars has risen 16.1%, which is more than new cars (12.6%) compared to last year.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video