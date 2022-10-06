Bad enough that living expenses for everything from groceries to gasoline are up due to the recession, but residents of Lee, Wise and Scott counties are getting hit in the pocketbook because of Virginia’s use tax on vehicles.
Virginia is among about half of the states with an annual property tax on vehicles, and at the moment their value is at record highs. Car payments have topped $700 a month, according to Cox Automotive/Moody Analytics, with the cost of a new car reaching a record at an average of $47,000. The cost of used cars has risen 16.1%, which is more than new cars (12.6%) compared to last year.
The spike in vehicle prices is due to a variety of factors: rising inflation, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate jumps which have pushed auto lending rates higher, manufacturing and supply chain issues, labor shortages, and a computer chip shortage that began during the pandemic.
Consequently, notes Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr., the personal property tax tickets sent to county vehicle owners in September showed an increased value for many vehicles.
“Never have we witnessed any pricing activity like this in my 20 years as commissioner,” Mullins said. “It’s certainly a product of supply and demand.”
Mullins said his office uses J.D. Power and Associates’ national pricing guide when assessing taxpayers’ vehicles. Normally, a vehicle buyer would expect their purchase to depreciate, but that’s a thing of the past for owners who bought a vehicle within the past eight years.
“This is the first year we’ve ever seen a car market like this,” Mullins said. “Lack of new car supply has driven the used car market to off-the-chart levels. We all normally expect to see our vehicles depreciate in value.”
Last January, J.D. Power projected an average 39% increase in vehicle values this year, which is why your tax has gone up, said Mullins. And, he said, revenue commissioners have little discretion about the tax under state law that requires uniformity for residents.
While commissioners may be able to make some adjustments for extenuating circumstances, he added, the J.D. Power guide is the standard for assessing car values.
“We apply the lowest value offered in J.D. Power — clean loan value,” said Mullins. “There are higher values offered — clean retail and MSRP.”
Even after using the lowest J.D. Power value standard, Mullins said, Virginia Code section 58.1- 3503 requires all local commissioners to use 100% of that value for assessment.
“I think most of us recognize that our used vehicle would bring a higher price this year than last year if we decided to sell it,” Mullins said, pointing to a shortage of new vehicles boosting dealerships’ prices. On the other hand, who wants to sell when the cost of replacing a vehicle is so much higher?
Unless you’re exempt from the tax, as are residents over 65, churches and active-duty military, you’re being forced through no fault of your own to pay more at a time when it already is difficult to keep up with the bills.
State government shouldn’t stand by and let this happen.