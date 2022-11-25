A marker dedicated on Sept. 24 in the Kent Junction section of Wise County details the lynching of Dave Hurst more than a century ago by a white mob. The marker remains missing after it was reported stolen.
It was altogether fitting and proper, as Lincoln said in dedicating the Civil War cemetery at Gettysburg, that more than 100 years after the lynching of a Black coal miner named Dave Hurst, a marker was placed at the site along Kent Junction Road between Norton and Appalachia in Wise County.
The marker was dedicated Sept. 24 by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition and the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.
But sometime prior to Nov. 11, someone twisted the heavy marker off its pole with sufficient force as to shear three rivets securing it.
We need to discover the vandals responsible. We need to learn whether it was racially motivated so that we can exact the greatest punishment. Because that is what is deserved for this outrageous act.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore is investigating. He needs your help. The sign was discovered to be missing by Wise County Litter Control Officer Greg Cross, who contacted coalition member Preston Mitchell to report it gone. One side of the sign detailed what happened to Hurst; the other carried a narrative about lynching in America.
“The Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition is saddened to learn that the memorial marker for the lynching of Dave Hurst has been stolen,” a joint statement said. “The sign that we dedicated on September 24 is one of three for Wise County for which we have secured approval. In February 2019, the state legislature, by a unanimous joint resolution, indicated their support for projects such as the one our coalition has undertaken. And the Hurst marker, as well as the other two, have the full approval from town and county leaders.”
The marker site had no camera monitoring system. Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 276-328-3566. Calls will be kept confidential.
The Hurst marker represented the coalition’s efforts to work with the county, its five towns and the city of Norton to build support for the markers and a school curriculum to educate students about lynchings and their impact on the region. UVA Wise students and faculty conducted months of research to determine the facts behind Hurst’s death. The coalition will work on getting a replacement marker.
The Hurst marker is the second such lynching remembrance marker placed in the county. The sign recounted how Hurst was taken from the Wise County Jail after an elderly woman living in the Kent Junction area waved down a train crew to tell them that a Black man assaulted her at her home. About 75 men took Hurst from the jail, shot and then hanged him with a logging chain from a coal tipple.
It is through remembering the past, especially its dark moments, that we safeguard the future. That’s why removing markers such as this continues to be a mistake borne of politics, ignorance and racism.