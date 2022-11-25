Lynching marker dedication

A marker dedicated on Sept. 24 in the Kent Junction section of Wise County details the lynching of Dave Hurst more than a century ago by a white mob. The marker remains missing after it was reported stolen.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

It was altogether fitting and proper, as Lincoln said in dedicating the Civil War cemetery at Gettysburg, that more than 100 years after the lynching of a Black coal miner named Dave Hurst, a marker was placed at the site along Kent Junction Road between Norton and Appalachia in Wise County.

The marker was dedicated Sept. 24 by the Wise County/City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition and the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.

