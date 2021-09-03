Yet another medical industry will be calling Bristol home, joining companies such as American Medical Devices Inc., PMG Research, UPM Pharmaceuticals, Neopharma Tennessee LLC, and Pfizer, among others. But there is a bit of a difference between it and other health care companies operating in Sullivan County — USAntibiotics is returning home.
You may not be aware of the name, but you’ll recognize the product. USAntibiotics is the sole licensed American maker of penicillin-based Amoxicillin and Amoxil Clavulante, the popular antibiotics commonly known as Amoxil and Augmentin.
It has reopened its Bristol manufacturing facility, which slipped into bankruptcy and ceased operations last year. The event marks the first time the facility is under American ownership. When the 360,000-square-foot facility comes online, it will have the capacity to produce 300 million capsules and 2 billion tablets annually and can manufacture and stockpile a five-year supply of Amoxicillin for the entire country.
Jackson Healthcare purchased the Bristol facility from bankruptcy earlier this year.
“As the first doses of USAntibiotics’ life-saving drugs move down the assembly line, America will have declared its independence from Chinese antibiotics,” said Rick Jackson, founder, CEO and chairman of Jackson Healthcare.
USAntibiotics will create 63 new jobs in Bristol.
“This investment by USAntibiotics is a win not only for Tennessee, but for the entire country,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Tennessee is known globally as a hub for the health care industry, and we are proud to welcome the only American-made Amoxicillin facility to Bristol.”
Jackson Healthcare bought the 360,000-square-foot facility at 201 Industrial Drive April 16. USAntibiotics is a pharmaceutical production company that manufactures, tests, packages and distributes prescription antibiotics. The Department of Homeland Security has identified USAntibiotics as critical infrastructure since it is the only manufacturing facility in the U.S. authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate, among the most widely prescribed antibiotics in the country.
“USAntibiotics is focused on what it does best — producing life-saving antibiotics and making them accessible to all Americans,” said Jackson. “We are proud to have our operations in the state of Tennessee and of the role we play in manufacturing high-quality, made-in-America products that support health and wellness and that reduce our dependence on vital medications produced outside our country.”
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden directed his administration to conduct a review of crucial U.S. supply chains, including pharmaceuticals.
Establishing U.S. production for drugs is a critical goal, and we join in congratulating Jackson Healthcare for helping meet it.