Because of the coronavirus, there’s no business-as-usual approach to Kingsport’s United Way campaign this year. At a time when the needs of member organizations are increasing, donors are also stressed, and so the campaign goal has dropped from $3.5 million last year to $3 million this year.
Because it’s a recognition of how things stand in the community, this goal is achievable. But not without your help.
Nationally, the United Way is pushing on despite COVID-19, fighting against it through a theme of “Impact through Innovation.”
“Amid this crisis, United Way is showing how far we’ve come — and the difference we can make when we innovate and expand our horizons,” said United Way President and CEO Brian Gallagher. “Innovation at United Way is now taking another step forward. We’re launching COVID-19: Invisible Problems ... such as the loss of a support group that helps people manage addictions. One challenge often leads to another.
“As part of Invisible Problems, United Way’s Innovation Team is creating a new digital platform that will allow users to submit, prioritize and solve problems through crowdsourcing. It’s a new way for us to engage people in the issues they are facing in their communities and help solve them collectively using today’s tools.”
Locally, the regional “United We’re Strong” theme focuses on a regional goal of raising $6 million with Kingsport striving for $3 million; Bristol, $1 million; East Tennessee Highlands, $1.5 million; Greene County, $350,000; and Hawkins County, $150,000.
Many are not aware of what their donations support. In the Kingsport United Way, 43 programs are operated by 31 agencies such as the Boy Scouts of America, Boys & Girls Club, Girls Inc., Hope House, the Literacy Council and Meals on Wheels. Programs supported fall in four focus areas: helping children and youth succeed, promoting self-sufficiency, ensuring safety and stability, and supporting aging with choices.
Through these agencies and initiatives, your contributions improve the lives of more than 1,400 local residents every day by tackling early grade literacy, breaking the cycle of poverty, confronting access to effective health care, supporting the needs of our senior citizens, and battling opioid addiction in our region.
There are many more, and the work they do would stop except for you and the thousands of others who give to the United Way to supplement and sustain these organizations. The United Way literally touches thousands of people in our community, not just those who live, work and play in Kingsport, but throughout the region. That could not be possible without the generous donations and countless volunteer hours spent promoting the yearly fundraising campaign.
Donations provide basic needs and health care, preparing for emergency situations and assisting families in crisis. They provide needed services to the aging, meeting physical and mental health needs and offering activities to enrich their lives. Bottom line, the United Way improves lives. But it needs your support to do so.
Contributions can be made by mailing a check to UWGK, 301 Louis St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660. Easy-to-give online options are also available at www.uwaykpt.org/give. For more information call (423) 378-3409.