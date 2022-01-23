Every 10 years the political party in power in each state gets to undermine democracy by redrawing congressional districts to its political advantage. That’s not being snarky; it’s just a demonstrable fact. And to be clear, both parties are historically guilty.
It’s that time again, and Tennessee Republicans plan to carve up Nashville to reduce Democratic control over its district, one of only two held by Democrats. The other is Memphis, protected from Republican gerrymandering by its borders with Mississippi and thanks to the river of the same name, Arkansas. Republicans hold the remaining seven districts in the state.
Since the last redistricting, Nashville and Davidson County have grown substantially, with the county about the size of a standalone district, given statewide population adjustments. The city and county are within the 5th Congressional District, which also includes rural Dickson County and parts of Cheatham County. Democrats want Nashville to remain under their political control, keeping it a safe Democrat-leaning district. But Republicans control the state legislature, and they plan to carve the state capital up into multiple districts when politics should have nothing to do with how congressional districts are created and maintained.
“By contriving districts to be safe for one party or the other, gerrymandering disenfranchises the electorate, making politicians safe from the judgment of the public,” says the National Review. “Furthermore, gerrymandering removes any incentive for members of Congress to attempt to represent all the people in their districts. Instead of trying to win the general election by seeking the middle ground, politicians need only to win their party’s primary to prevail in the end. As a result, extremists are empowered, making our political system increasingly dysfunctional.”
Spot on. And as well, under gerrymandering “the parties themselves are liberated from reason, as their leaders are no longer driven to cater to the electorate or the national interest. Instead, their only imperative is to demonstrate to the ideologues and activists within their choir that they are true defenders of the faith.”
There is a cure for these political battles every decade which often are left to courts to figure out.
Creating districts by focusing only on dividing a state’s population as per its number of congressional districts is a perfect task for a computer using an algorithm to ensure politics doesn’t creep into it and also to ensure that large cities are broken up as much as is possible into separate districts to prevent party domination. Each state should have a nonpartisan, independent panel in charge of it. Though truth be told, we’re not sure that’s even possible anymore.
That’s how they do it in more politically civilized nations.
Countries such as the U.K., Australia, Canada and most of those in Europe have transferred responsibility for defining constituency boundaries to neutral or cross-party bodies. In Spain, they are constitutionally fixed. Could you see that happening in this country? In this state? Oh, but to dream.