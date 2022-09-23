Twin Springs High School students attend the Scott County Board of Supervisor meeting in which two students read excerpts from their letters asking for local leaders to help get Twin Springs Road mowed.
Twin Springs High School students in Matt Bays’ social studies class only wanted the grass cut. But they have focused attention on a much larger issue — the sorry state of Scott County’s secondary roads.
It’s a longstanding problem that’s only getting worse. Students were complaining about the high grass and foliage along Twin Springs Road leading to the school when Bays saw opportunity for a student lesson in how to address issues with government. He asked his students to write letters to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.
Kayli Dunn’s letter, along with many others, mentioned the danger of the weeds, which, students said, forced cars to use the other side of the road.
“For new drivers, these weeds are dangerous because we cannot see the edge of the road so we are driving closer to oncoming traffic, which may result in wrecks,” Dunn wrote. “Being a new driver is scary enough, but weeds coming onto our small road makes it even scarier.”
Other students mentioned fears of hitting unseen animals hiding behind the weeds along with factoring in the inexperience of most drivers near campus.
“As a student who has had her license short of a year and drives to school every day,” Gracie Gibson wrote, “I do not feel comfortable or safe driving this road.”
Students read letters to the Board of Supervisors on Sept. 7. Two representatives of the Virginia Department of Transportation were at the meeting and heard more than just the students. Supervisor Selma Hood echoed the students’ concerns.
“It’s really bad,” Hood said. “There is a VDOT sign that is covered by the weeds. This summer has been like a tropical climate. The weeds have grown more quickly. That should be taken into consideration because it is a safety hazard when you’re pulling from a secondary road onto a main road. You can’t see.”
Two days later, word came that the grass would be cut within the week along all roads leading to the school.
“It was great seeing that our letters to the BOS made a difference. The kids were excited that they were able to get something done about the unsafe roadways,” Bays said.
But what began as a local issue has opened old wounds.
Scott County has the second- highest number of unpaved roads in Virginia with about 280, just a short distance behind Loudon County, which has 300. Scott has a history of numerous complaints from its residents living along gravel roads that are subject to washouts, debris-filled gutters from heavy rains, overgrowth and more.
Board Chairman Danny Mann repeated the story residents have heard for years, that VDOT lacks the funding and infrastructure to properly maintain unpaved roads.
“The state said they are looking at some things,” Mann said. “You can only do what you can do with what you’ve got.”
As Scott County waits for a solution from the state, Supervisor Jeremy Herron reminded that the current state of the county’s roads is unacceptable.
“I think there are going to have to be some changes made in Richmond,” Herron said. “I invite any of them to come look at (the unpaved roads) in person. At the rate we’re going, in five to six years, we’re not going to have any roads. It’s destroying not only our roads, but private property. There is tons of gravel that is ruining pasture land. We’ve got to get a hold on it.”
Perhaps Matt Bays’ students should write some more letters to the governor and their state legislators.