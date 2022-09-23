Twin Springs students at Scott County BOS meeting

Twin Springs High School students attend the Scott County Board of Supervisor meeting in which two students read excerpts from their letters asking for local leaders to help get Twin Springs Road mowed.

 MARINA WATERS/Kingsport Times News

Twin Springs High School students in Matt Bays’ social studies class only wanted the grass cut. But they have focused attention on a much larger issue — the sorry state of Scott County’s secondary roads.

It’s a longstanding problem that’s only getting worse. Students were complaining about the high grass and foliage along Twin Springs Road leading to the school when Bays saw opportunity for a student lesson in how to address issues with government. He asked his students to write letters to the Scott County Board of Supervisors.

