This year April showers will bring not just flowers but continued damage from some of the worst flooding in parts of Tennessee in a decade, which has taken at least seven lives. We can’t control the weather, but if we all pay attention to the warnings, lives can be saved.
Heavy rain Wednesday prompted a new round of flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service in Morristown. With the ground saturated from last weekend’s heavy rains, roads in low-lying sections may be covered with water today, with many rivers at or above flood stage throughout the region.
The message from law enforcement agencies is simply this: DO NOT drive into a flooded area.
Among the victims was a 61-year-old Surgoinsville woman whose vehicle was swept into Big Creek in Hawkins County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. She was swept out of one of the windows, and her body was found about 20 yards downstream from the vehicle.
Also Sunday in Ashland City, a man drove his car around barricades and apparently drowned. He was in his 60s and ignored a sign warning of flooding and drove into high water, Cheatham County authorities said. In Nashville, a 70-year-old man was found in a submerged car in Seven Mile Creek.
Another victim was swept away as he got out of his car, which had become stuck in floodwaters near his home. Two other Nashville victims were found in a wooded area near a homeless camp.
Besides flooded homes, damage has also been severe including in Hawkins County where Laurel Run Park, known for the fictional flooding scenes filmed there for the 1983 movie “The River,” is facing massive repairs due to the real flooding that has occurred over the past two years. Last year, two footbridges were taken out by flooding, and an engineer told county officials earlier this week that another bridge is in jeopardy if steps aren’t taken to curb shoreline erosion along Laurel Run Creek.
Another problem that needs to be addressed soon is the two-mile hiking trail that follows the creek up the hollow to a popular waterfall. Heavy rain this past weekend washed a deep trench in part of the trail, and the engineer, who works for the USDA office in Rogersville, reportedly told county officials that the trail is only going to get worse if steps aren’t taken to divert rainwater off the trail and into the creek.
On Tuesday, the Hawkins County Commission’s Parks Committee voted to forward a recommendation to the commission’s Budget Committee to fund approximately $225,000 worth of repairs to the park in the 2021-22 budget. That work includes erosion protection for the hiking trail and creek shoreline and new bridges on the trail and near the waterfall. The committee included the caveat in its motion, however, to put the park repairs in the budget “if funds are available.”
And they may be. Hawkins County will receive $11.1 million in federal stimulus funding, easily covering repairs to the popular park if allowed to be used for that purpose.
Meanwhile, heed the advice of Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Jamie Miller, who said the tragic deaths bring home the importance of never driving into flooded areas. “That’s why they say, turn around, don’t drown.”