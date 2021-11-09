It’s called hammock camping, and Kingsport is now on board with it. And this is the season that many hammock campers enjoy.
It might seem to be too chilly to sleep under the stars, but that’s what makes it all the more enjoyable when you’re snuggling into a warm hammock. Those with an outdoor itch have long scratched it under a tent, sometimes with a hammock in it. So why not just dispose of the tent and lighten the load?
Hammock camping simply means you’re swapping out your typical tent in favor of a hammock and a few helpful accessories where you can comfortably sleep outdoors overnight. Many backpackers and bicycle campers enjoy camping with hammocks because they are so lightweight and take up little space in a pack. Hammock campers also enjoy a higher vantage point and are spared the discomfort of sleeping on sloped or rocky ground. A couple of sturdy trees are all you need.
“It’s been about a decade now since the hammock camping craze began. Hammocks are wildly popular in backpacking circles. There are web forums and YouTube channels dedicated exclusively to hammocking,” says Men’s Journal magazine. “Proponents rave about the versatility of hammocks. Suspended between two trees and protected from biting insects and rain, you’ll have a good night’s sleep in the lumpiest of terrain. What’s more, niche pursuits like hammock camping tend to attract innovators; full-featured hammocks are seriously light and, with a little practice pitch easily.”
And this time of year, there are few bugs to bother you.
Tennessee’s first hammock- only campground is right here in Kingsport.
“Put a hammock in the tree and a rain fly up and that’s it. You don’t have to have tent poles or things like that, it’s a lot lighter weight way to experience nature,” said Sarah Leedy, park manager at Warriors Path State Park, home to the new Cedar Ridge Hammock Campground.
This campground allows up to 72 hammocks to hang under the stars at five sites all next to each other.
“We opened it to the public in April of this year, and we’ve had at least somebody in here every weekend since,” said Leedy.
You can camp by yourself, bring a friend or even an entire Scout troop.
“You have to bring your own hammock,” said Leedy. “If you’re in the neighborhood and you think you would really like to try hammock camping, our camp store will sell you everything you need.”
A lot of work and innovation went into building the site, using parts of the state park itself.
“We had a winter storm in 2018 that broke or killed nearly every cedar tree in the park,” said Leedy. Those trees are now hammock posts, filed down and sealed with a weather-protectant coat. Old grill handles are now screwed into the posts to hang lanterns.
“The project won Excellence in Innovation in Tennessee State Parks for 2021,” said Leedy. “That’s a big deal.”
Reservations are required and can be made online at https://reserve.tnstateparks.com/warriors-path/campsites.
It’s a different experience to sleep under the stars, and everyone, at every age, can and will enjoy it.