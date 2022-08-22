OPED-SUGAR-EDITORIAL-GET

Pepsi bottles are displayed for sale in a Rite-Aid on March 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

 Mario Tama

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from the Baltimore Sun.

Much attention is given, perhaps rightly so, to the dramatic moments of 21st century life when people are rescued from certain death. A police officer nabs a shooter, a firefighter pulls a victim from a fire, a Coast Guard helicopter pulls up passengers from a capsized boat in stormy seas. They can be stirring scenes captured on video.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video