Rapid and significant change is coming to Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol, and residents and the communities where they reside should begin planning for it. Kingsport, at this point, is out in front in one regard.
The Kingsport Board of Education unanimously approved an in-depth school facilities study to reflect recent and, it appears, pending record-setting housing growth. Kingsport’s housing market is booming, as is that of its metro neighbors.
“What we are seeing in Kingsport right now is the fruits of years of hard work by many people behind the scenes,” said Alderman James Phillips. “Kingsport had over 700 new market-rate apartments built in a two-year period, and they are now all full and we need more.”
The city is continuing to see a vast influx of people, more than 5,000 in the past decade, causing a spike in residential development with thousands of new lots currently or soon to be under construction in West Park, Cherokee Bend, Gibson Springs, Caymus Yard, Magnolia Ridge, Cox Valley, Miller Parke and Hunts Crossing, along with others.
All the new homes popping up around the city will eventually mean more that 1,000 new students for the city’s school system and about $375 million in new home sales. This money will stimulate Kingsport’s economy, improving quality of life for all citizens. But it also means more demand for services as well as busier roads, some of which, as with Interstate 26 between Kingsport and Johnson City, are already crowded. Residents have learned to avoid that section of highway between 3 and 6 p.m. on any Friday.
Bristol officials are planning for about 1,000 new residential units this year alone and a potential for thousands more as the Hard Rock Casino project advances. Currently, there are 406 single-family units and 550 multifamily units in the planning and design stages, said Tim Beavers, the head of development services for Bristol which, as with Kingsport, is setting a record for new housing.
Beavers said that in 30 years of working for the city he has never seen anything like the amount of residential development going on currently and attributed the growth in demand to our rich cultural background, the quality of life, and the higher cost of living in bigger cities as reasons for the housing surge in the region as a whole.
The casino, when fully open mid-next year or early 2024, will purportedly create at least 2,000 new jobs and draw an estimated 77,000 visitors a week, never mind top entertainment for its 20,000-seat concert venue.
With Johnson City poised for population growth rates it hasn’t seen in years, City Manager Cathy Ball said the city must keep improving infrastructure and amenities to avoid some of the pitfalls such growth can bring. Johnson City’s population grew from 55,000 to 71,000 during the past two decades, but given rapid investment by residential developers in both apartment complexes and single-family homes, Ball expects growth of 20,000 or more this decade alone.
These developments will significantly stress existing community infrastructures from highways to sewage treatment, and amenities such as restaurants and motels.
Our communities should plan for these impacts individually, and collectively.
For instance, given the time it takes to get highway construction to the building stage, it’s not too early to ask (again) for six-laning the I-26 corridor between Kingsport and Johnson City. Look at the Google map for the Tri-Cities, and you’ll see nearly continuous growth along that corridor with Bristol and Blountville growing to the west along the I-81 corridor.
Planning is crucial as our cities continue to grow together.