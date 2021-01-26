Tri-Cities Christian Schools (TCCS) opened in 1973, occupying four classrooms in what now is the Kingsport Senior Center. There were just three grades — 9, 10 and 11 — with 27 students.
Fast forward to the fall of 2023 — Tri-Cities Christian Academy plans to open along Fordtown Road near Tri-Cities Crossing. The 1,200-student, $40 million school will be a remarkable story of overcoming near financial collapse with faith and support.
In 2009, TCCS consolidated its elementary schools to a main campus in Blountville, hosting kindergarten through grade 12 students. In 2014, the school became accredited with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Then in 2018, TCCS with its 210 students took a dramatic step to bring its fiscal house in order by partnering with Morristown-based Lakeway Christian Schools, which was working to complete a new 200,000-square-foot building.
Lakeway essentially took over TCCS operations, keeping its name and mascot, at the main facility and a preschool in Gray. Last year, TCCS became Tri-Cities Christian Academy, and next month plans to begin preliminary work, including earth moving, on construction of yet another new school in Sullivan County.
The new academy will be located on a 75-acre site on Fordtown Road near the interchange of Interstates 26 and 81. Initially, the two-story facility will serve grades pre-K through 12, and TCCA President Britt Stone said the new school will be “something no one in this area has ever seen” — a Christian school with chemistry, biology, robotics and health sciences labs as well as band and athletics facilities and programs, including two gyms for basketball, a football program with indoor practices, two weight rooms and a full contingent of other athletics including wrestling.
Stone, who was a football player at Liberty University, said the idea is to give parents who want their children to have a Christ-centered education an option that also gives them access to top-notch extra- and co-curricular programs. “It’s really going to be excellence in all things,” Stone said.
And plans don’t stop there. Stone said that after the new Fordtown Road school opens, the existing Tri-Cities Christian Academy on State Route 75 near Tri-Cities Airport will be razed to make way for a pre-K through 5 facility designed for up to 600 students. “We’re going to demolish the old school and build a completely new facility on the site,” Stone said. At that point, the two schools will have space for 1,800 students.
Congratulations to Tri-Cities and Lakeway Christian Schools. Their mission is “to prepare our graduates both spiritually and academically to become leaders who influence the world for Christ,” and they are taking great, ambitious steps to meet it.