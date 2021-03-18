Spring has all but sprung, and that means Kingsport will be hosting its annual spring cleanup service in early April. But a new event has been introduced this year that brings folks together to work as a team in getting rid of the winter accumulation of street trash and litter.
Keep Tennessee Beautiful is launching Trashercise, a statewide roadway cleanup, and Keep Kingsport Beautiful is taking part. The program intends to inspire communities and individuals into action, encouraging the public to pick up litter while getting the benefits of exercise that activity requires.
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has scheduled several Trashercise events to “give our citizens the opportunity to get outside, do something productive for the community, while still social distancing. This campaign taps into the great volunteer spirit of Tennesseans,” said Missy Marshall, executive director of Keep Tennessee Beautiful.
In Kingsport, Trashercise events will be held on the following days:
• March 20 — Riverview community (meet at the Splash Pad shelter).
• April 10 — Downtown (meet in the parking lot across from Chef’s).
• April 24 — Greenbelt (meet behind PetSmart).
• May 8 — Greenbelt West End (meet near Rotherwood bridge).
• May 15 — South Central (meet at the Splash Pad shelter).
• May 22 — Interchange of Stone Drive and John B. Dennis Highway (meet at Honda Kingsport).
• May 29 — Lynn Garden (meet at Lynn View Community Center parking lot).
All cleanups will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Trash bags, gloves and trash grabbers will be available along with safety vests. Volunteers are needed to pick up trash, remove debris and help with beautification efforts. Civic, school and church organizations, Scout troops, businesses, families and individuals are encouraged to be part of one or all of these events.
This is a great opportunity for students who are looking for community service hours for honors programs and scholarship requirements.
The events are part of the nationwide Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup program. Cleanup sponsors are BAE Systems, Ballad, Domtar, Eastman Credit Union, Honda of Kingsport and Republic Services.
It’s great exercise, and you’ll be inspired by taking part.