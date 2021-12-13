At the least, Pound, Virginia, Councilman Danny Stanley found the courage to resign from the Town Council even as he and Councilman Glenn Cantrell continued to deny town government the ability to meet and conduct the town’s business, including paying employees furloughed by Mayor Stacey Carson just weeks before Christmas.
As with children in a pout about not getting their own way, Stanley and Cantrell stopped one meeting and failed to attend the next two, one of which was an emergency meeting. They did this despite offering themselves as leaders, despite their oath of office, despite the common decency to do their best so long as they held office. Disgraceful!
At the Nov. 16 meeting, Cantrell and Stanley contested actions by new council member Leabern Kennedy, member Clifton Cauthorne and Mayor Carson by voting not to accept bids for old police vehicles, despite that they voted in July to put the vehicles up for sale. Cantrell opposed accepting the $4,700 in bids on four vehicles, citing a court injunction against him and Stanley over their September attempt to meet and do business without a proper quorum, a ridiculous attempt to bypass the full council.
Circuit Judge John C. Kilgore agreed, ruling in a lawsuit against Cantrell and Stanley that they acted without a legal quorum in a meeting they conducted wherein they illegally appointed a new member to the council.
If Cantrell does not submit an immediate resignation, he should be thrown out of office by whatever means available — not that there’s much time left for the council, let us pray. When it convenes Jan. 15, the Virginia General Assembly should act for the sake of the 800-plus town residents on that first day to revoke the town’s charter, as has been requested by Wise County.
The Pound Town Council circus has been in full swing for years. Just in the past few weeks the mayor laid off three of the four town employees, shut down City Hall, left tax collections in limbo, was notified by nearly all of the town’s businesses that they will not pay their taxes absent an audit of the town, and received Town Attorney Cameron Bell’s resignation along with a $21,000 bill for services. Nor has the mayor signed over deeds to this summer’s transfer of the water and sewer systems to the Wise County Public Service Authority as ordered by the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, saying she was concerned about possible legal action against her.
“It will not be our money on which you rely to clean up your messes,” said the letter signed by 16 of the town’s 20 businesses.
“If this were to spread to the citizens we’d be where, my mother would say, up a creek without a paddle,” said Councilman Cauthorne.
“Reverse the roles,” said former Councilman Terry Short, who delivered the letter. “The citizens feel like they’re up the creek without a paddle.”
It’s no wonder. Pound’s government — a term to be used loosely — is a joke. And clearly the business community has had enough. We trust the residents would agree.
At some point down the road there will be a book titled “How the Government of Pound, Virginia, Committed Suicide.” No doubt it will be found in the humor section.
It will be dark humor — very dark humor.