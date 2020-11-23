Veterans Day ceremonies included remarks extolling those who have worn the uniforms of America’s armed forces, thereby putting their lives on the line for our nation. But this year there is cause for greater concern about the welfare of not just veterans, but active-duty military.
Bluff City Alderman and retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Broyles spoke of it at Rogersville’s ceremony.
“Some of us, and I say that as veterans, decide to check out of formation a little early, about 22 per day I’m told. That’s something that we as veterans must stop today,” he said, urging that veterans work harder to look out for each other.
Such a personal approach can make the difference between life and death of a veteran in crisis, but veterans also need treatment options, and those are being reinforced by bipartisan legislation approved by Congress this fall that has a Kingsport connection.
Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year as service members struggle under COVID-19, war-zone deployments and other factors. Army and Air Force officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force. And senior Army leaders who say they’ve seen about a 30% jump in active-duty suicides so far this year told the Associated Press that they are looking at shortening combat deployments among other efforts to reduce suicides.
James Helis, director of the Army’s resilience programs, said virus-related isolation, financial disruptions, remote schooling and loss of child care all happening almost overnight have strained troops and families.
“We know that the measures we took to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID could amplify some of the factors that could lead to suicide,” said Helis.
Service-connected suicides are increasing despite the VA’s mental health budget exceeding $10 billion, according to Rep. Phil Roe, who strongly supported legislation that includes a provision named for U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Parker G. Fox, a Kingsport native who died by suicide earlier this year.
“He was only 25 years old when he died this summer. I did not know Parker personally, but I have been touched by the loving legacy he left behind from the many wonderful comments I’ve heard from friends and family,” Roe said. “I hope they take some comfort in knowing that Parker will forever be memorialized through this program that will help veterans like him across the country and hopefully save others from the deep grief they are now experiencing.”
The legislation includes dozens of measures. One requires the VA to establish a plan for boosting its mental health staff, while another creates a scholarship program to increase staff at Vet Centers. There also are measures to increase research into mental health problems and suicide. And the VA will be asked to research hyperbaric oxygen therapy, as well as investigating whether living at high altitudes increases suicide risk.
The bill also mandates the Government Accountability Office and the VA Office of Inspector General initiate investigations into a host of issues, including one on the VA mental health work force and others on VA Vet Centers and the effectiveness of the agency’s suicide- prevention outreach.
One of the most important measures creates a grant program that would allow up to $750,000 to be awarded to community organizations that work directly with veterans and may be first in line to recognize a problem. As Broyles told those attending the Rogersville ceremony, intervention can save lives.
“Talk to each other. Take care of one another like you did then,” said Broyles. “Just like on a patrol, many of you will remember, what do we do when we halt a patrol? We establish security first and foremost. Next thing we do is we look at each other. Are you all right, are your feet all right? Do you have water? It’s the same thing we can do to cut these (suicide) numbers down.”
If a veteran you know is in crisis, free, confidential support is available 24/7 by calling the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and pressing 1; texting 838255; or visiting veteranscrisisline.net.