This Veterans Day marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. American soldiers have been involved in 39 military actions since, but none presented a threat to our very survival as a nation as did the Second World War when 13 nations declared war on us and were intent on our destruction.
Sixteen million Americans served in that war to end all wars, roughly 11% of the population. Not since the Civil War, when about 2.75 million Americans fought against each other, have so many citizens been involved in armed conflict.
The National WWII Museum points out that every day, memories of World War II disappear, “its sights and sounds, its terrors and triumphs.” And every day, we lose more of the men and women who fought and won it. An estimated 325,000 of them are still with us, and they deserve our respect and our thanks for putting their lives on the line — as do thousands of American service men and women who have faced America’s enemies since.
In the past 20 years since the 21st century began, we have sent our sons and daughters to battle in the war in Afghanistan, now in its 19th year; the Iraq War of 2003-2011; the war in Northwest Pakistan, 2004-present; the second U.S. intervention in the Somali Civil War, 2007-present; and Operation Ocean Shield in the Indian Ocean as part of the war on terror, 2009-2016.
Also, intervention in Libya in 2011; and Operation Observant Compass in Uganda, 2011-2017; American-led intervention in Iraq, 2014-present; intervention in Syria, 2014-present; the Yemeni Civil War, 2015-present; and intervention in Libya, 2015-present.
Today, 17.4 million Americans are veterans, and the federal holiday named for them honors the sacrifices they made on our behalf to extend freedom across the world.
They left families and loved ones behind to put on the uniform, knowing it might cost them their lives.
On this Veterans Day, fly the flag in their honor. Take a few minutes and call a family member who is a veteran and thank them for their service. Write a post on social media expressing your gratitude for that service.
Send a care package through operationgratitude.com or anysoldier.com, or donate to a veterans charity. They include the Wounded Warrior Project, Homes For Our Troops, Fisherhouse, Fallen Heroes Fund and more that may be found in internet searches.
The many freedoms we enjoy have been preserved and defended by those now in service, and our veterans. We thank them. We want them to know how proud we are of them. We salute them.