Over the past 13 years, a statewide program called tnAchieves has helped 450,000 Tennessee students transition from high school to college by addressing their individual concerns about continuing their education and inspiring them to do their best.
TnAchieves works in each county by matching mentors with students who need a bit of help navigating the college-going process. TnAchieves mentors provide that support by offering encouragement and personal guidance to students in their community.
The program is gearing up for next year, but is short just a few mentors in the region. Sullivan County needs 213 mentors and has 188. It needs 25 more to volunteer. Hawkins County needs 77 and has 72; needing five more. And Washington County needs 158 and has 138; 20 more mentors are needed.
The deadline to fill these mentorships is Oct. 21. Your help as a mentor is needed immediately.
In 2023 the program is ready to reverse pandemic-related trends. Last year, the state experienced a 9 percentage point decline in its college-going rate, reaching a 10-year low of 52%. Next year, mentors will play a critical role in reversing this trend by ensuring Tennessee students have someone in their corner on their college journey.
They will help inspire students and will play a critical role in the development of our local workforce by connecting students with high-quality, tuition-free post-secondary opportunities.
More than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide.
“Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said Tyler Ford, tnAchieves senior director of mentors. “While the pandemic has caused declining college-going rates nationwide, I am a firm believer that Tennessee is well suited to confront this challenge head-on given the thousands of volunteer mentors who advocate for higher education in their communities each year.”
Many TN Promise students will be the first in their families to go to college. These students often need a little extra support and encouragement as they navigate a confusing college-going process.
Mentors provide irreplaceable local support for students who may otherwise be without guidance or encouragement in the college-going process.
TnAchieves mentors commit just one hour per month to serve students in their community. All mentors in 2023 will begin working with their students next month, and will meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. Mentors will receive training and a handbook guide to the program.
Mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to a background check.