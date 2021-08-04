When Kingsport began turning four-lane streets into two-lane streets in the downtown area, the barbershop chatter was focused on the traffic mess that was sure to result, and that with only half the lanes it would take twice as long to drive through downtown.
Some thought they would start using side streets. And when bicycle lanes began to appear, some folks went apoplectic.
But now that we’ve lived with these changes for a time, we see that downtown traffic seems to be moving just as well on those two-lane streets as it did on four lanes, and safety has been improved.
Over a six-year period (2012-2017), 626 vehicle crashes took place in downtown Kingsport resulting in 164 injuries. Streets that saw the most crashes included Center Street with 255, Sullivan Street with 145 and Clinchfield Street with 61. As to those bicycle paths, they aren’t haphazardly placed, and while use may seem to be light, it’s because the plan is far from finished.
The bicycle paths are part of the Kingsport Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, last updated in 2012 and currently in the final stages of another update. It seeks to create a network of connected bicycle paths allowing safe bicycle traffic throughout the city. Some sections are done, some are in planning and some may be years away.
You’ll find a copy of the network at tinyurl.com/7uyed8dw — click the “+” button at top to enlarge the PDF file.
These are points to keep in mind if you plan to weigh in on a study currently underway of the East Center Street corridor from Fort Henry Drive to East Sullivan Street. The study is being conducted by the city and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Ultimately, the study will offer recommendations for improving driving, walking, cycling and transit along the 1.3-mile stretch of road. It also will recommend beautification and land use opportunities.
Kimley-Horn of Nashville is conducting the $117,000 project, which is funded through a state Urban Transportation Planning Grant. Kingsport’s portion of the grant is just under $12,000, money well spent to gain this valuable knowledge.
“The consultants came in last week, met with the planning manager and went out and walked the corridor,” said Lesley Phillips, transportation planner for the city. “Every business that was open, we went in and talked to them.”
The consultants set up a table at the Kingsport Farmers Market to hear from residents about what they like and don’t like about East Center Street.
A virtual town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 and will be accessible via the following link: engagekh.com/centerstage. You can also click on the “Comment Map” link at the top of the page to see the comments previously submitted. Issues voiced by residents include pedestrian comfort and safety, traffic congestion and creating a more welcome environment for new businesses, Phillips said.
The consultants will come back to Kingsport for a pedestrian count and two or three traffic counts of the corridor and will wrap up by end of the year or early next year. The result will guide the city in its initiatives on improving traffic flow, driving, walking, cycling and transit conditions.
Don’t like it that East Center westbound narrows from four to two lanes at Wateree Street? Have a problem with the traffic light plan? Are more crosswalks needed? Visit the website and leave your comments. Or attend the Aug. 19 session. Let your voice be heard.