Tennessee lawmakers should join other states in getting rid of an industry that profits from poor defendants who are disproportionately minorities and gives birth to bounty hunters who, absent legal authority, can break down your front door and search you and your property.
It is nothing less than an outrage that a 15-year-old Erwin girl was recently rousted from bed by the sound of the front door being kicked in to find two armed men at the bottom of the stairs who put her against a wall and searched her. They were bounty hunters who had the wrong house. Fortunately, they will answer for it after being arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and vandalism. Unfortunately, the child may be scarred for life.
But even if they had the right house, no one should have authority to break into your home, not bounty hunters, not police, not the FBI, unless they have good reason to believe human life is at risk. They may present a search warrant, but no-knock forced entry into your home should be outlawed in the U.S. A homeowner should have every right to answer any unannounced entry with force.
Bad enough that Tennessee allows the election of constables who operate without any supervision and have legal authority to pull over, search and arrest. Although their primary responsibility is to serve warrants, constables have the same authority as other law enforcement officers without the training and supervision that comes with being a sworn law enforcement officer.
But bounty hunters have even more authority because when you post a bail bond through a bonding agency, you agree that if you jump bail, agents may break and enter your property if they believe you are inside. They don’t need a warrant because you gave permission for them to act.
Before attempting an arrest, bounty hunters are supposed to verify the fugitive’s address and check in with the police department, providing a copy of the warrant, the credentials of the bondsman, and the bounty hunter’s proof of annual training. Often, as in the Erwin situation, they do not. Many states also require that bounty hunters be licensed, but that’s not the case in Tennessee. And as with constables, no Tennessee state agency is responsible for overseeing bounty hunters.
That’s not the case in Kentucky, the first state to abolish bail bonding for profit and which operates under the premise that defendants are innocent until proven guilty and are entitled to reasonable bail. Illinois, Oregon, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Maine have now also prohibited commercial bonding.
Insurance companies have spent $17 million to defeat proposals to weaken or abolish the for-profit bail industry, which brings insurers $15 billion in business a year, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign contributions, company financial statements and interviews with more than three dozen experts on criminal justice, campaign finance or bail.
Defendants unable to afford bail turn to them for a bail bond — a guarantee by an insurer that the full bail will be paid if the defendant fails to appear for court dates. Defendants are charged a nonrefundable fee, typically 10% of the bail but up to 30%, and may be required to pledge homes and cars as collateral.
State lawmakers should end bail bonding in Tennessee and establish more reasonable cash bonds for serious offenses and none for lesser offenses.
“We really don’t even know if we want to live here in this town anymore, and my daughter is struggling ... staying in the house,” said the father of the Erwin victim. He plans to file a civil suit against the bonding company.
“I would like to shut the doors on the place if they conduct business that way,” he said. “At least it might save another child from possibly getting shot or something.”