Thanks to warm hearts and a history of giving to others, contributors to the Times News Rescue Fund have surpassed the halfway point in its goal of raising $65,000 this year to help the region’s neediest families.
On behalf of those folks, especially the children, we can’t thank contributors enough. But more needs to be done, and we’re asking readers to give what they can to bring some holiday help to those thousands of neighbors who are struggling in these difficult times.
Most of us are fortunate to live a life far removed from real want. Few of us ever miss a meal because we couldn’t afford to provide. Most of us can be thankful for the necessities of life, for health, for the time we have to enjoy with our families. And if we can’t be thankful for what we have, we can at least be thankful for what we don’t have, such as illness or poverty.
In our city, in our neighborhoods, there are many far less fortunate. Nineteen percent of Kingsport residents live below the poverty line. Fifteen percent of residents under the age of 65 have a disability.
The Rescue Fund can’t change their circumstances, but it can help by providing food vouchers that make a difference at this time of year. And through its partnership with the Salvation Army, children in those families will also receive clothing and even Christmas gifts.
The best way we know of to make a difference at this time of year is through the Times News Rescue Fund and similar programs that attempt to offer some hope to those who have lost it. The success of the Rescue Fund depends solely on your kindness and generosity.
When you give help to someone in need you show compassion, and giving kindness can really uplift a person when he or she is experiencing a rough time. It sets a great example for your children, family and friends and a positive tone for the day. Giving to others provides fulfillment and can change lives in many ways. And it’s the easiest thing you can do in life that will have such a significant effect on others.
The Rescue Fund serves families in Lee, Wise and Scott counties in Virginia, and Sullivan and Hawkins counties in Tennessee. But as with any program of this type, success is dependent on the caring and charity of those who contribute to help the less fortunate.
All donations are listed in the newspaper, although donors may choose to remain anonymous. Many who have donated to the Rescue Fund through the years have done so in memory of a loved one.
Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Time is short for assistance to be received before Christmas. Please donate today.