In this Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 courtesy of Cuyler Dunn shows a sign on a closed restroom at Lawrence High School in Lawernce, Kan. Students across the country are videoing themselves stealing soap dispensers, microscopes and even turf off stadium football fields and posting their heists on TikTok in a phenomenon dubbed "devious licks" that is bedeviling administrators and forcing them to shut down bathrooms.