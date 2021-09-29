Parents of teenage children should be aware of a social media trend that could bring a police officer to their front door, present them a bill for possibly hundreds of dollars, and result in the suspension of their child from school.
If their child uses the video-sharing focused social networking service called TikTok, they know about it. Called “devious licks,” it involves students doing damage to school bathrooms and then posting videos of it. It began earlier this month and has already shown up in local schools including Dobyns-Bennett, Cherokee and brand-new West Ridge, where bathroom vandalism and theft have been reported.
School officials won’t be taking this vandalism lightly and promise suspension, criminal charges and payment for restitution.
West Ridge Principal Josh Davis also said more drastic reactions to the TikTok challenge could include closing bathrooms and bathroom schedules at West Ridge.
“Over the past few weeks, we have had multiple soap dispensers ripped off walls; numerous toilets intentionally clogged, damaged or destroyed leaving water hazards; sinks and plumbing taken apart and stolen; and various other types of vandalism and damage to our new school,” Davis wrote in a letter to parents. “I challenge the large majority of students who are doing exactly what is expected of them every day to stand up and report those they see damaging our new school.”
Anonymous reports can be made with images or screenshots “of those posting on social media including TikTok.” Davis also wrote, “It will take us all to stop this destruction from happening in our school and to keep our administration from having to take more drastic measures including the closing of bathrooms, bathroom schedules, etc. that will affect all of us.”
Also in a letter to families, D-B Principal Chris Hampton delivered a similar message. Assistant Superintendent of Schools Andy True said the middle schools have seen isolated incidents.
“As you may have heard or seen on social media, there is currently a nationwide trend of students vandalizing or stealing school property. Schools in KCS are seeing some of these behaviors by a very small number of students who have used poor judgment. At this time we are asking all who value our schools and our school property to help bring an immediate end to these behaviors. If it does occur, please be aware that the administration and school resource officers will investigate each incident and respond according to the KCS discipline procedures and the local laws regarding vandalism and public safety,” Hampton wrote.
Students can report incidents through the school’s anonymous reporting platform on the main page of the school system website at k12k.com in the top right corner near the banner.
Parents, please take a moment and talk to your children about this. They should be aware that as a part of its terms of service, TikTok collects information including their identity for everything they post “that enables other users to trace back the User Content to your user account,” and that “TikTok is subject to legal obligations to report certain user data either to law enforcement authorities or to designated bodies.”
While that’s all well and good and the right thing to do on the part of the popular social media platform, in the end this comes down to parenting and teaching right from wrong.
