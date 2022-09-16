For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”
The writer has “never felt safe” in Kingsport. “I dread going to Walmart let alone going through Lynn Garden.”
Fortunately for the frightened writer, he lives in Church Hill and isn’t forced to pass through Lynn Garden to get to Walmart, despite that he still must drive those dreaded several miles of 11W.
But let’s examine his concerns.
He wonders why people move to Kingsport, people such as the 100 families from 28 states that arrived last month. Have new residents come to regret it? One family came here from Chicago in September of last year after considering possible moves to Texas and Florida.
“We visited one time for only 24 hours and knew we wanted to be here.” Why have they stayed? “We love the community, charm and hospitality here.” When they were moving furniture into their home a passer-by stopped to ask if they needed help carrying it inside. “I’ve been in awe of how kind people are here,” they said.
The letter writer also expresses the belief from internet data that Kingsport is crime-ridden. Mayor Pat Shull saw his letter and had this to say: “Jeff Fleming (Move to Kingsport,) our police chief and others have stated many times that the internet data on local crime that the letter writer and others cite is either misleading, inaccurate or unreliable. In fact, the Times-News has recently covered this issue in detail. Be aware that the folks moving to Kingsport have done their homework about our city prior to coming and, once here, are inevitably happy and convinced that they did the right thing.”
The letter writer says Kingsport “used to be” a wonderful place to live, shop and eat, the implication being that’s no longer true. He writes that the city is “losing business left to right.”
Sure, Kingsport, as with every city, has lost some businesses. But it’s not standing still. Just this March, John Rose, the city’s economic development director, said there is about to be a boom in Kingsport’s retail and business growth. “We’re just waiting for the balloon to pop,” Rose said.
To an extent, it already has. Downtown Kingsport has seen more than 20 new businesses open within the past year. Two investment firms are looking at a possible development on the east side of downtown which could include a multi-purpose building with residential, commercial and parking areas and an adjacent park.
Kingsport Nutrition opened last summer in the Greenacres Shopping Center, Tractor Supply on East Stone Drive opened last fall, Ashley’s Home Furniture is relocating to the old Best Buy building on Stone Drive, and Dollar General opened two new stores in Kingsport last year. New businesses include Scooter’s Coffee, Backyard Burgers, Huey Magoo’s and Fast Pace Urgent Care.
Rose said the city is working with the representatives of the Kingsport Pavilion and East Stone Commons to fill vacant spaces and the Fort Henry Mall to develop outparcels for retail and restaurant offerings.
“There’s multiple letters of intent on commercial land in Kingsport,” Rose said. “Plenty of things are happening within the city, and hopefully in the near future we can share more details about those projects.”
As well, Eastman Chemical Co.is building a $250 million plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility, while Domtar is spending $350 million on renovating and expanding its Kingsport facility.
These massive investments in the city will help raise all boats. And over the past several years Kingsport has seen more than 2,500 new housing units planned.
Finally, in a recent community survey, a majority of residents see Kingsport as a good place live, raise a family and retire, while appreciating the quality of parks and recreational opportunities found within the city. Perhaps our letter writer should join the rush and move in. We feel certain his perceptions would change.