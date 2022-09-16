Granby development

Homes under construction line Granby Road. There are more than 2,500 homes being planned or built in Kingsport at this time.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times News

For some, perception is reality, as is demonstrated in a recent letter to the editor. The writer wondered why folks would want to move to Kingsport because, as he writes, it’s one of the worst cities in the state for crime, and possibly the nation, and that it used to be a wonderful place to live, shop and eat but is “losing business left and right.”

The writer has “never felt safe” in Kingsport. “I dread going to Walmart let alone going through Lynn Garden.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video