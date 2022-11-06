The Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Indian Springs community of Kingsport, assisted by the Sullivan County (Blountville), Bloomingdale and Sullivan West volunteer fire departments.
A couple and their infant daughter are alive today because a neighbor in the Indian Springs community pounded on their door on the morning of Oct. 29 to alert them that their house was on fire.
“Thank God. God sent him. He came and banged on the door or we’d have burned up,” said the father.
They were most fortunate. Over the same week, others were not:
• Two children were killed in an overnight house fire in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.
• One person was found dead after a row-home fire in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.
• A house fire in Boise, Idaho, left one dead.
• Eight were found dead after a Tulsa, Oklahoma, house fire.
• A woman killed in a Union Township, Ohio, fire made it out before returning to save her dog.
• Firefighters found a body after putting out a fire at an abandoned Jackson, Mississippi, mobile home.
• Authorities investigated a fatal Colchester, Vermont, fire.
• The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose, California.
• An improperly discarded cigarette killed a 79-year-old in an Ogdensburg, New York, fire.
• A Lebanon, Oregon, man died after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home.
• Six people died in a fire at an apartment complex in Hartland, Wisconsin.
Practically every day, the list of those who die in a fire somewhere in the country grows. There were 3,800 fatalities last year, which itself was an 8.6% increase over 2020.
What causes these fires? According to the National Fire Protection Association, the top five causes are cooking, heating, electrical, smoking and candles. Fires involving electrical malfunctions or failures accounted for the highest share of direct property damage and civilian deaths.
And remember this: Approximately two of five fires involving electrical malfunctions or failures occur from November through February. In nearly three of five home fires involving an electrical malfunction or failure, arcing was the heat source.
There are 10 ways to prevent home fires: Test your smoke alarms regularly, frequently inspect your heating equipment, keep fire extinguishers handy, practice fire safety in the kitchen, and maintain all of your electrical cords. Also, check your dryer for proper air flow, store flammable products responsibly, use your fireplace safely, be careful when using candles, and prevent outdoor fires.
We’re now in the worst time of the year for home fires.