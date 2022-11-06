Indian Springs Fire

The Warriors Path Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Indian Springs community of Kingsport, assisted by the Sullivan County (Blountville), Bloomingdale and Sullivan West volunteer fire departments.

 Rob Walters/Kingsport Times News

A couple and their infant daughter are alive today because a neighbor in the Indian Springs community pounded on their door on the morning of Oct. 29 to alert them that their house was on fire.

“Thank God. God sent him. He came and banged on the door or we’d have burned up,” said the father.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video