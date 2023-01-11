Emily Helphinstine

Emily Helphinstine, coordinator of literacy programs for Kingsport City Schools, speaks Jan. 5 during an informational session on the third-grade reading law.

Tennessee lawmakers may have had good intentions when they passed legislation in 2021 in part to help Tennessee students with the challenges of the pandemic and the damage it did to education. But an edict for third-graders to be proficient in reading, or flunk, should not have been included.

As well they should, parents statewide including a group in Kingsport are demanding this law, now in effect, be revised. They want the Republican-controlled General Assembly to amend the law requiring third-graders to show grade level reading in one standardized test or be failed unless they go to summer school or tutoring; retest or appeal; or repeat third grade.

