Tennessee lawmakers may have had good intentions when they passed legislation in 2021 in part to help Tennessee students with the challenges of the pandemic and the damage it did to education. But an edict for third-graders to be proficient in reading, or flunk, should not have been included.
As well they should, parents statewide including a group in Kingsport are demanding this law, now in effect, be revised. They want the Republican-controlled General Assembly to amend the law requiring third-graders to show grade level reading in one standardized test or be failed unless they go to summer school or tutoring; retest or appeal; or repeat third grade.
Tennessee Education Report, which comments on education and policy in the state, says this law will be “devastating,” a word that also describes the impact the pandemic had on education.
Nearly 70% of all Tennessee third-grade students are below expectations in reading, and it’s inconceivable that any substantial number of them will reach proficiency by the end of June. That means current third-graders will be competing for desks with incoming third-graders in every elementary school in the state. It’s not possible to add sufficient classrooms and teachers to each of those schools to accommodate that situation.
If last year’s test results are any measure, nearly half the third-grade students in just the Kingsport city system will be affected.
Says TER, “This law was passed without any attendant passage of new funding or new programs to promote reading. No significant increase in teacher pay, no additional funding for support staff, no improved support programs for these kids. Perhaps the biggest consequence is this: While the law was designed to help kids stay in school by ensuring they read at grade level, the reality is that as kids age, they are more likely to drop out — so, an eighth-grader who is 14 rather than 13 may be more likely to give up on school altogether.
“For those students truly on the margins, the summer learning or tutoring may help keep them on track. For those farther behind, this could be a precursor to an even higher school dropout rate come high school. In any case, it seems likely that two out three third-grade students statewide will be subject to the impact of this law by summer.”
The legislature appropriated no additional funds to help schools support third-grade students, nor are there funds available for the necessary summer reading and school year tutoring programs mandated by the law. Instead, schools are facing increased demand for elementary teachers during a teacher vacancy crisis.
Local school boards should be joined by local government in demanding as a top priority of the legislature that this law be changed.