Depending on weight, Tennessee has some stiff penalties on the books for criminal litterers. If you dump between 5 and 10 pounds of litter on public or private property, you may face a $500 fine and up to 80 hours of public service. If 10 pounds or more, you can be fined up to $2,500 and subjected to 160 hours of criminal service, and you could spend up to a year in jail.
A third offense of over 10 pounds may send you to prison for up to six years with fines up to $3,000, and even that’s not sufficient to curb littering across the state, costing millions of dollars each year to clean up.
But most unsightly is the trash found along highways and streets that doesn’t meet the 5-pound limit, things like food and drink containers and cigarette butts. That’s a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a $50 fine. That’s insufficient to curb the practice, as reader Wally Pridgen of Kingsport pointed out in a recent letter to the editor.
“Recently while driving in my trusty Nissan, I was appalled at the amount of paper cups, plastic drink bottles and beer cans thrown on the side of the road,” he wrote. “I did notice in the areas making money there was absolutely no trash. For example, Pal’s drive-in was 100% litter- free. When I pulled in for gas, the gas station attendant informed me that city of Kingsport workers were the ones on the roads picking up the paper cups.
“When I was a young man we were told if we tossed paper out of a moving vehicle it was a stiff fine. I think to stop the disgrace to our country and roadways, anyone caught tossing a cup, beer can or other trash should be made to clean it up. It is our civic duty to keep our streets and country clean.”
Indeed it is, Mr. Pridgen, and thank you for the letter. But as to the fine, it’s not stiff enough.
The last time the state updated that section of state code was in 2007, and the punishments for large-scale illegal dumping have made a big difference.
Overall, says the Tennessee Department of Transportation, littering has been cut by more than 50% over 10 years. Still, there are an estimated 100 million pieces of litter on TDOT rights of way, and beverage containers, lids and straws are the biggest problem.
Various programs have also helped. Several years ago, Keep Kingsport Beautiful and Sullivan County constables joined efforts to help discourage people from littering through “50 and Go,” a program that focused on fining those who threw trash out of vehicle windows. It asked that concerned citizens who witnessed such activity report the violation.
While that specific program is no longer underway, you may still report a litterer online at tn.gov/tdot/environmental-home/environmental-highway-beautification-office/litter.html.
Meanwhile, the fine for littering motorists should be increased — significantly.
For information on other ways you can help keep our communities clean, visit kingsportchamber.org/pages/KeepKingsportBeautiful.