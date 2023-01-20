Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin should give Superintendent of State Police Col. Gary Settle a pass in the debacle over a trooper murdering a California family. He’s earned it by revealing the truth.
But somebody was incompetent, and heads should roll — and not just in the state police but the Washington County (Va.) Sheriff’s Department.
A Virginia State Police background investigation failed to look into a would-be trooper’s mental health history as it should have. Just several years prior, in 2016, the individual was involuntarily admitted to a psychiatric facility. That failure led to the hiring of Austin Lee Edwards in July 2021 as a state trooper.
He didn’t last long. Nine months later Edwards resigned, and he was then hired last November by Washington County as a deputy sheriff, also apparently without a mental health background check. And that job only lasted nine days before Edwards murdered a 15-year-old girl’s mother and grandparents in Riverside, California.
After Youngkin demanded a full investigation, Settle found that the hiring of Edwards was “the direct result of human error.”
Edwards posed online as a 17-year-old boy while communicating with the 15-year-old girl in California. When he asked her to send nude photos of herself, she stopped responding to him.
On Nov. 25, Edwards went to Riverside, kidnapped the girl and killed her mother and grandparents, then set fire to their home. Edwards died by suicide during a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff’s deputies the same day. The girl was rescued.
Riverside detectives are still investigating what prompted Edwards to drive across the country and whether he planned the killings in advance.
Settle’s findings were first reported n California. In Virginia, the state police had previously — and repeatedly — said there were no red flags during Edwards’ background investigation despite that Edwards had disclosed his stay at a psychiatric facility after he threatened to kill his father and himself. As a result, a judge barred Edwards from purchasing, possessing or transporting firearms.
Settle said Edwards’ disclosure of the 2016 incident would not have been an immediate disqualifier for employment at that point of the hiring process but an “opportunity for clarification.” But an unnamed background investigator queried the wrong database for the information.
No excuses are acceptable in a situation such as this. Whether a direct or contract employee, the state should have no further relationship with the background investigator. As to Washington County, it should review its procedures for background checks on new deputies, provided, that is, the department was not aware of Edwards’ background.
If it was, that’s a matter for county government to investigate.