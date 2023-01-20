Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin should give Superintendent of State Police Col. Gary Settle a pass in the debacle over a trooper murdering a California family. He’s earned it by revealing the truth.

But somebody was incompetent, and heads should roll — and not just in the state police but the Washington County (Va.) Sheriff’s Department.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.