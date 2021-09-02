The honors just keep on coming for one of the world’s top companies headquartered in Kingsport. Eastman Chemical Co. has landed on the Forbes list of Best-in-State Employers for 2021.
Forbes, a global media company, sampled 80,000 Americans working for companies with more than 500 employees. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.
“We’re honored to be included ... for the third year in a row,” said Eastman Chairman and CEO Mark Costa. “It’s particularly heartening that our team members voted us here. I continue to be proud of the men and women of Eastman and how they come together to solve our most complex problems and inspire our most innovative ideas.”
In February, Eastman was ranked No. 27 on Barron’s 2021 list of the Most Sustainable Companies in the nation. Barron’s analyzed performance by the 1,000 largest U.S. publicly traded companies on a wide range of indicators related to sustainability and environment, social and corporate governance.
And last October, the Wall Street Journal, among the leading newspapers in the world for business and financial news, named Eastman one of the 100 most sustainably managed companies in the world.
The list is based on analysis by the newspaper’s experts on how well companies perform across a range of sustainability analytics, including environment, innovation and the workplace. The newspaper reviewed more than 5,500 publicly traded companies around the world to arrive at the top 100 that are most sustainably managed.
Out of those 5,500, Eastman is ranked No. 90 and is one of only three U.S.-based companies in the chemicals sector on the list. The Journal’s ranking methodology includes a wide range of sustainability criteria including a company’s governance practices and leadership that can be used to assess a company’s ability to create long-term value for shareholders.
The newspaper’s specialists assessed company performance in four categories: employee and workplace issues, external social and product issues, innovation and business model, and the environment.
Eastman’s highest score was in environment, where it ranked No. 30, and it ranked no lower than No. 59 in all other categories.
Of that recognition Costa said that “as a material innovation company, it is our responsibility to step up and use our unique skills and expertise to help address challenges that include climate change and the global waste crisis. We know we don’t exist to simply make materials. We exist to make materials that improve people’s lives in a meaningful, measurable way and to create an economy that better serves everyone.”
Last December in its centennial year, Eastman announced aggressive sustainability goals to address three critical impact areas: climate change, materials circularity and caring for society. The company plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to recycle more than 500 million pounds of plastic waste by 2030 through its molecular recycling technologies.
This is the third time in less than a year that a major financial publication has applauded Eastman’s performance. It brings great credit to Costa and the management team, and Eastman’s 14,500 employees around the world, as well as its manufacturing and management communities including Kingsport, where we’re proud to host the company headquarters.