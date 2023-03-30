Last time we were at the Fort Henry Mall in Kingsport, we struck up a conversation with a fellow patron of Charley’s Philly Steaks, who lamented that the mall was not what it used to be and that despite the growing population, he didn’t see a lot of progress around the city.
A shame he wasn’t present at a recent Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen strategic planning session where the BMA heard updates from staff on the city’s finances, economic development efforts and budget priorities for the coming year. He would have a different perception of the city’s development.
He would have learned that Hull Properties has invested more than $5 million into the Fort Henry Mall since buying it seven years ago and that there are currently five active projects in the works for the property. One would renovate the old JC Penney space, two would add new square footage to the mall, and two others involve developing outparcels near Fort Henry Drive.
There’s no guarantee all will happen, but “Hull Properties is working diligently and is committed to seeing the mall get the proper tenants for Kingsport,” said John Rose, economic development director for the city. “Hull is actively reaching out and working with tenants on a daily basis.”
Over the past three years, Kingsport has enhanced its economic development efforts in a variety of ways. The city established a full-time Economic Development Office, created databases of existing and available properties, and worked with developers, brokers, property owners and businesses on various projects across the Model City. All of this effort and preparation is starting to pay dividends.
Home construction in the city is at an all-time high, relationships are stronger with developers, and a number of high-profile projects are progressing well. But most folks want to know what’s happening on the retail front.
Three new stores have opened at the Kingsport Pavilion. A retailer is looking to locate in the Greenacres shopping center, and the Ashley furniture store is expanding its footprint in Kingsport and is expected to relocate from East Stone Commons to the old Best Buy building on Stone Drive. The Kingsport Pavilion has five letters of intent from new businesses. Kingsport has more than 30 mixed-use shopping centers (locations with two or more units) across the city with at least 246 units in these centers and an occupancy rate of 91%.
In the downtown area, current full renovation projects include Pappy’s, the Kingsport Grocery building and the Citizens Supply building. Projects in the conceptual stage include a commercial redevelopment project on New Street and the renovation of the Dobyns Taylor Warehouse.
Three large parcels and one small lot along Airport Parkway are under contract, 34 Centennial Row townhomes are expected to be under construction starting in July, and the developer for the Brickyard property is proposing to increase the number of units in the development from 386 to 442. This is a major housing project for the city, creating a new neighborhood adjacent to downtown.
As well, outreach has become a major focus of Kingsport’s Economic Development Office in recent years, with staff planning to hold a business park roundtable in April and creating a retail center database.
This database allows staff to respond to inquiries faster, grow relationships with developers and owners, and strengthen communication with brokers.
There’s a lot happening in the city, consistent with sustained population and housing growth. As the city grows, so will retail to meet the increased demand.