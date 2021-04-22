The depraved individual or individuals who brutally bound, beat and stabbed a cat to death and left it Sunday between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the parking lot the Appalachian Funeral Home on East Watauga Avenue in Johnson City likely have not a clue what awaits them. We’re here to inform, and it’s our pleasure to fill them in.
State law defines cruelty to animals as “Tortures, maims or grossly overworks an animal; fails unreasonably to provide necessary food, water, care or shelter for an animal in the person’s custody; abandons unreasonably an animal in the person’s custody; transports or confines an animal in a cruel manner; or inflicts burns, cuts, lacerations, or other injuries or pain, by any method, including blistering compounds.”
That’s a Class A misdemeanor punishable with a fine up to $2,500 and/or a year in prison.
But if you’re responsible for this disgusting act, you went beyond cruelty in the eyes of the law. You duct taped the cat’s legs and tortured it with a screwdriver until you killed it. State law says, “A person commits aggravated cruelty to animals when, with aggravated cruelty and with no justifiable purpose, such person intentionally kills or intentionally causes serious physical injury to a companion animal.”
In Tennessee, aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class E felony, and conviction can result in a fine of up to $3,000 and six years in prison.
But punishment doesn’t stop there. The court may require you to undergo psychological evaluation and counseling, the cost to be borne by you, because to do what you did to that animal something clearly is wrong with you. Your ability to own any animals in the future may be limited, and you may be required to pay an award of up to $4,000 to whoever owned the cat if not you.
As well, conviction will put your name and photograph on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s website as a convicted animal abuser. You can find the site at tn.gov/tbi/tennessee-animal-abuse-registry.html. Have a look. At the top of that list you’ll find a photo of Antonia E. Santos of Johnson City, convicted last month of aggravated cruelty to animals for hitting a dog in the face with a machete during a Johnson City home invasion last year. Soon, let us hope, your photo will top that list for all of your family and friends to be ashamed of.
And finally, a felony conviction will stay on your record forever unless removed by a court, and that will have lifelong consequences besides prison time. You should also know that animal abusers do not always fare well in prison. Other convicts tend to resent people like you.
As a convicted felon, you will lose your basic right to vote, right to own or use a firearm, and right to serve on a jury. In addition, a felony conviction will appear on your employment record and could severely impact your ability to obtain and maintain any kind of a career.
And don’t think you’re off the hook if you are a juvenile. For conduct that, if committed by an adult would be a criminal violation involving cruelty to animals, the court may order that you be evaluated to determine the need for psychiatric or psychological treatment, and if the court determines that to be appropriate, it may order that treatment.
You have shocked and offended the public conscience and may be assured police will have lots of help in this investigation. Anyone with information may call the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166. For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be sent by calling Crimestoppers at (423) 434-6158.
It’s only a matter of time before you are found. Best thing you can do for yourself is to turn yourself in.