Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski looked like the bad guy in the brouhaha that erupted with her announcement that Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare was being relocated. Rather, she was obliging Hare’s request.
As school ended last year, Hare emailed Rafalowski his interest in leaving East High to advance his career. He wrote, “I have been a head high school principal for eight years. The average tenure nationwide is 3-5 years. I have given every fiber of my being to the two schools I have led (East High and Crockett High in Washington County). I feel my strength as a leader has been maximized at both schools.”
Hare wrote to Rafalowski that his talent “is to jumpstart schools and provide the motivation they need to fulfill their potential. That’s the coach in me and I have used that approach as a head principal.” He also wrote that when he left the district’s central office to become East High principal in 2017, he envisioned a “quick return after helping out East.”
Lateral moves for a high school principal are few and far between in any school district, and when one opened up this year Rafalowski fulfilled Hare’s request. On June 2 she told Hare that she was assigning him to be principal over the West Ridge High School Annex and alternative school at the Sullivan Central Middle campus. From what Hare told the director last year — that his strengths were in jumpstarting schools to fulfill their potential — it seemed the perfect assignment.
But word of the reassignment spread quickly, and students and parents at East High were not happy campers. And neither was Hare, who replied to the director that while he acknowledged expressing interest in a relocation, he now was content to remain at East. Several days later, he told Rafalowski in an email that he had hoped to return to his former position in student services, asking if that was still an option.
“If I have a choice, I would rather stay at East or go back into student services,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, parents at East were in an uproar over losing their popular principal. Some showed up at the next school board meeting to plead that Hare remain at East. Some even launched an online petition, which drew nearly 3,000 signatures.
Rafalowski quickly reversed the decision. “The position of principal of any school is very demanding,” she wrote in a news release. “From the information I had access to, Mr. Hare had expressed an interest in a transfer. An opportunity came available and I transferred Mr. Hare to another position in a lateral move. Mr. Hare will remain in his present position of principal at Sullivan East High School.”
Hare said he was appreciative of the director for reconsidering his move based on a request he made in June 2021, but had since reconsidered.
All of this would have perhaps been avoided had Hare kept the director up to date on his wishes and had the director discussed the transfer with Hare before making the decision.
There’s no blame to be cast. But there are lessons here.
Let’s hope those lessons are learned.