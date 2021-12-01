There are few programs to help those in need that deliver every penny raised to the stated purpose. But that’s what the Times-News Rescue Fund has been doing for 48 years.
The Rescue Fund has no budget because every penny of the cost of managing, operating and auditing the campaign is absorbed by the Times News. There is only a goal. This year, it is $65,000.
The goal is based entirely on need, and never has it been as great due to the second year of the pandemic, an economy in turmoil and runaway inflation. Capt. Rebekah Abram of the Kingsport Salvation Army says she has never seen the level of need that exists today.
The Salvation Army is our partner. Without its assistance, there would be no Rescue Fund, and thousands of families would not get the food gift cards that the program provides them. The Salvation Army is the clearinghouse that determines need based on factors including family size and economic situation in Sullivan and Hawkins counties. It receives the same information from social services departments in Lee, Wise and Scott counties in Southwest Virginia.
The Salvation Army then delivers the gift cards that may be used in local supermarkets to the neediest families in the Rescue Fund’s service area. How many cards? That depends on you. Already, more than 700 cards have been purchased just for folks who have already signed up for assistance through the Salvation Army and social services agencies in Virginia. We’ll need many more.
Capts. Rebekah and husband Aaron Abram said that they are seeing folks who have never had to ask for help before.
“They never thought they’d find themselves in this situation, and yet here we are,” Rebekah Abram said.
Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic lingers on. Rising gas prices, rising utility rates and rising food costs affect everyone. But for those living on the financial edge, it sometimes means choosing between feeding your family and keeping them warm.
No one should have to make that choice.
“The needs become more and more acute the longer we stay in this,” said Allen Rau, vice president of Six Rivers Media Inc., which owns the Times News and other newspapers in the region. “The Rescue Fund is an excellent opportunity to truly make a difference in the lives of those right here in our community.”
“It’s certainly nice to live in a place where people understand there are people who need help, and where people are willing to do what they can to provide that help,” said Rau. “It takes all of us working together to take care of each other and to make a difference for those who are struggling, and that’s the definition of Kingsport. It’s who we are. It’s who our readers are. We’re just happy to do our part.”
The Abrams arrived at Kingsport in June to find something they weren’t familiar with — the number of grandparents raising grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. “The parents are absentee parents, so the grandparents are trying to raise grandchildren on a Social Security check that barely covers their needs, let alone six and seven grandchildren,” they told us.
Most residents of our Rescue Fund service area would be surprised and brokenhearted to see the level of poverty that exists in places they seldom go. Rau reminds readers that “every donation — no matter how large or how small — stays right here in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
Will you help us help them? Will you please contribute any amount you can? All donations are listed in the Times News. You may remain anonymous, or dedicate a donation perhaps to a loved one no longer with us.
Tax-deductible donations may be sent to the Times News Rescue Fund, 701 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660. Donations can also be made online at rescuefund.timesnews.net.
Time is short for assistance to be received before Christmas. Please donate today.