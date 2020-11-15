As families gather during the holidays to share food and gifts, one of the enduring pleasures of the season is to give unto others. Seldom has the need been so great.
The pandemic has cost many their livelihoods and left them dependent, not just for food but for health needs and those many other things we take for granted as we go about our lives. It is painful to imagine children living without what most of us have, but they do.
More than any holiday season in recent memory, this year calls us to do all we can to help those who are unable to help themselves.
Open your wallet as best you can and give of yourself to the extent you can. Americans have always looked out for one another, especially in this region known for its caring, generous spirit.
Among the many organizations that also come to the rescue of the needy is the Salvation Army. They are expecting an unprecedented 155% increase in the demand for holiday services this year and are asking America to help “Rescue Christmas” for neighbors in need. More than anything else, the Salvation Army needs monetary donations to support its several Christmas programs.
But there are other ways you can help it help others.
At the moment, the Salvation Army needs support for its Red Kettle Drive, which raises funds that go toward several initiatives including sheltering, financial emergency assistance, and the Angel Tree program.
Our grandparents were among those who have put money in those red kettles since the program began some 130 years ago.
“Our Christmas Red Kettles are without a doubt the most prolific segment of our fundraising,” said Maj. Joseph May of the Kingsport Salvation Army. “Our kettle collection also generates a significant part of our social services budget.”
There are multiple ways to help. You may volunteer as a bell ringer by contacting the Salvation Army. This is rewarding work and does a great service to the cause because without volunteers to man the kettles, the Salvation Army must pay folks to man them, taking money away from the neediest among us.
The Salvation Army will provide a kit with a disposable mask, gloves, aprons and wipes to all ringers to ensure a minimal contact experience. There are also contactless giving options available through a QR code, which can be scanned for electronic giving.
“We prefer to have volunteers man our kettles. However, because we don’t have enough volunteers, we do have to hire a number of workers to make sure our kettles are covered,” May explained.
For details, call (423) 246-6671.
“We ring bells every day with the exception of Sundays. And the closer we get to Christmas, the more bell ringers we need,” May said.