Whether shopping at the supermarket, the big-box store or even the drugstore, you never know when you might be holding a Sullivan County product in your hand.
It could be the label on a soft drink bottle or canned food, the cat food packaging, the latest product to work on your lawn, or something you just picked up from the drugstore.
The packaging might well have been printed here, and the odds of that will increase when The Robinette Co. expands into a new 100,000-square-foot facility in Piney Flats, a $10.3 million investment.
The company began in 1987 in Bristol printing paper products for the milling industry and over the years has continued to expand into what today is a full-service packaging manufacturer for the food, pet food, consumer, beverage, lawn and garden, nutraceutical and health care industries.
The newest expansion, into a fourth location in the county at Piney Flats, will add 70 production jobs, bringing the company’s workforce to 450.
The new facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film- related products and accommodate growing business demands.
The announcement won the praise of Gov. Bill Lee: “Our strong business climate and skilled workforce make Tennessee the ideal location for businesses. ... I thank The Robinette Company for its decision to invest in Sullivan County to ensure Tennesseans and our economy continue to thrive.”
The announcement was made by the company, along with Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Coordinator Stuart McWhorter.
“TNECD strives to provide the companies that call Tennessee home with the tools and resources needed to grow and expand,” McWhorter said. “The Robinette Company’s decision to locate a new facility in Piney Flats is proof that we are doing our job.”
“The TNECD staff, Sullivan County and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership have been wonderful to work with throughout this process,” said Joe Robinette, CEO of the company. “We look forward to our continued growth in Sullivan County.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable also praised NETWORKS, a Northeast Tennessee economic development partner, for its involvement.
“Once again, The Robinette Company is investing in Sullivan County,” Venable said. “Since Joe Robinette started this company in 1987, we have watched them grow into the world-class company they are today, with expansion after expansion.”
We add our congratulations to Robinette and its founder for building a solid, well-managed company that stands out in its field as it continues to create new jobs for Sullivan County.