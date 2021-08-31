That Washington County beat out two other states and another potential site in Tennessee for a $145 million development that will create some 200 jobs shows what a regional effort might accomplish for Northeast Tennessee.
Washington County commissioners voted in April to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement designed to lure an auto components manufacturer, identified by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP) as Project Stamp, to the county’s industrial park. Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the partnership, told commissioners earlier this year that the company — with 26 production facilities in 10 countries — was looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the U.S.
The privately owned 380,000-square-foot former Alo building in the Washington County Industrial Park, which was originally occupied by Bush Hog, is one of two locations the company was looking at in Tennessee. Economic development officials said Project Stamp plans a two-phase, $145 million capital development in Telford that will begin with 117 new jobs and wrap up in 2027 with an additional 89 jobs created.
The tax abatement plan also includes new revenue earmarked for education and county schools, much like the PILOT deal Washington County reached in 2019 to bring German auto fan manufacturer Ebm-papst to the Telford industrial park. Another component of the Project Stamp deal came last month when commissioners approved a resolution to convey other property in the industrial park to the county’s Industrial Bond Board to be offered as an additional purchase option to the prospective company. The company has been negotiating with a private broker to purchase the Alo building site.
In 2019, Eastman Chairman and CEO Mark Costa challenged the region to come together to promote economic development, but creating a structure to advance regional economic development was a challenge in itself. The area’s two leading economic development organizations, NeTREP and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership, quickly released a joint statement committing to cooperation on development. Not surprisingly, stumbling blocks popped up.
“We thought we had something collectively and collaboratively that we worked on that was a good next step that had some timelines attached to it,” Mitch Miller, CEO of NeTREP, said last fall. “It was a plan we’d been working on ... and then a new plan got introduced (by NETWORKS) that we hadn’t even seen.”
Then, out of the blue, came a different approach. It would use the First Tennessee Development District to serve as the umbrella, but NETWORKS was not a player. Earlier this year FTDD’s board even voted to “establish a working relationship” with a public/private hub organization that didn’t exist. Several mayors who were members of FTDD voted against the proposal, citing lack of information.
Nothing has come forward in several months on where all this stands. But there are rumblings that something is just over the horizon. Could it be a regional plan for recruitment? A new entity altogether that looks at the region as one?
We sure hope so. We all win with efforts such as Project Stamp, no matter the physical location.