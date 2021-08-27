Most unvaccinated adults don’t believe the vaccines are very effective and see them as a greater health risk than COVID-19 itself, says the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit that analyzes health issues.
If that’s what you believe, you’re flat-out wrong, and the numbers prove it. Not just any numbers, but our local numbers — those generated by Ballad Health. In a full-page Aug. 22 ad in this newspaper and others, Ballad reported the stark contrast between its COVID-19 patients who came in fully vaccinated and those who did not.
Ballad’s numbers show that if you’re unvaccinated and you live in Ballad’s coverage area, you are nine times more likely to get COVID than someone who is vaccinated. It’s the same rate in San Diego County in California, the nation’s fifth-most populous, where vaccinated people have a rate of infection about nine times less than the unvaccinated — and a rate of hospitalization that’s 35 times less. Thirty-five times less. Think about that.
People in Connecticut who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been five times as likely to be hospitalized with the disease and more than 10 times as likely to land in the intensive care unit, state numbers show. What’s the difference? It’s the rate of vaccination. And the percent of the population in this region that is fully vaccinated is sadly under 40%. Around 51% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Ballad reported a total of 61 COVID-19 patients admitted to its intensive care units. Of those, four were vaccinated while 57 were not. In other words, if you’re unvaccinated you’re 13 times as likely to end up in ICU. And of 44 Ballad patients on ventilators, three were vaccinated and 41 were not. If you’re unvaccinated then, you’re 14 times as likely to end up on a ventilator.
Know what else is increasing locally? Sick kids. One in three positive cases of COVID in this region is someone under 18.
One last thing you should know as per Kaiser Health News: “In 2020, before COVID vaccines, most major private insurers waived patient payments from coinsurance to deductibles. Not any more. Getting hospitalized with COVID generates huge bills and much of it will come out of your pocket.”
Kaiser says recent COVID bills included $17,000 for a brief hospital stay in Marietta, Georgia, a $104,000 bill for a 14-day hospitalization in Miami, and a bill for hundreds of thousands of dollars for a two-week hospital stay in Hawaii.
The vaccination is free.
Listen to the local facts and listen to the math, not the nattering nabobs of negativism.
Get vaccinated. Wear a mask.