Tennessee’s second-oldest courthouse and first post office are located in Rogersville, one of the state’s oldest towns. Rogersville was founded in 1775 by Joseph Rogers and settled by the grandparents of Davy Crocket. Rogersville’s Main Street, an important stage road that connected Atlanta to Washington, D.C., is home to Federal-style buildings surrounding the town square and has remained virtually intact since 1789.
The community is home to several inns and taverns including Rogers Tavern, which hosted William Clark of Lewis and Clark fame and President Andrew Jackson. The tavern is one of only five surviving buildings where either Lewis or Clark spent the night. Another tavern that Jackson stayed at was McKinney’s Tavern, now the Hale Springs Inn.
Rogersville has an illustrious history, maintained by the Rogersville Heritage Association, which recently hosted its annual salad luncheon fundraiser. But expensive projects in this historic jewel of the Northeast Tennessee region require more funding.
Cracks that are causing water damage have been discovered in the 197-year-old Hale Springs Inn. The RHA is also planning an HVAC project at the inn, as well as an exterior lighting installation at Crockett Spring Park, also owned by the RHA. That park contains a small cemetery that is the final resting place of Davy Crockett’s grandparents, who were killed in an Indian attack in 1777.
The cemetery is also the final resting place of Rogers.
But the biggest project is the restoration of the historic Rogers Tavern, the larger of two taverns built side by side by Rogers between 1790 and 1800.
Both are located on present-day Rogers Street adjacent to Crockett Spring Park. The RHA plans to eliminate an addition at the rear of the tavern that was built around 1900, remove all of the siding, and take the tavern back to its original 1800 appearance.
That’s a big job. The ground has apparently risen on the north side of the building above the stone foundation, exposing some of the bottom logs to termites and moisture. The original stone chimney is also gone and will have to be rebuilt. There are no known drawings of what that fireplace and the original tavern looked like, so the work will be based on the best guess based on the style of that era.
The ground floor where the bar was located and the second floor, where the guests slept, were both just one big room.
“This is where William Clark stayed, and Andrew Jackson,” said Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson, who also oversees the RHA’s historic restoration and maintenance projects. After it ceased being a tavern, the building became a standard residence with walls, plumbing and electricity installed, all of which must be removed.
Nelson is hesitant to give an estimate on the cost until all exterior siding is removed and he sees how many logs have to be replaced.
But he’s guessing that with demolition it will be close to $100,000 to get the tavern back to its 1800 condition.
“Hopefully, we’re going to get grants to do this, but grants are never 100%,” Nelson said. “There’s always a match, so we need to have money set aside.”
If you wish to help preserve this unique history, visit www.rogersvilleheritage.org, or better yet, use this website as a guide to the many buildings and events that Rogersville offers and visit in person.