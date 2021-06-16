Since the pandemic began and through last month, 873 families from 46 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico have made Kingsport their home and it’s doubtless more than 1,000 by this writing.
Most — 167 families — moved here from other Tennessee communities more than 35 miles away, but 102 came from Florida, 79 from North Carolina and 71 from Virginia. Others are part of the so-called Great Migration — people fleeing Northern and Western states where it costs much more to live, as well as crime and social problems. Fifty-one families came here from California, 28 from New York and 23 from Illinois.
But they’re not just moving to Kingsport. David Pearson assesses property for Hawkins County, where Register of Deeds Judy Kirkpatrick estimates that 70% of deed transfers that went through her office last year were from out-of-state buyers. “They’ve made up the bulk of the purchases,” Pearson said. “They’re migrating from the North and the West. It’s really not just in Hawkins County. It’s in all of East Tennessee. I’ve never seen anything like it really over the past year and a half.”
Why are they coming here? What they find is that East Tennessee has lower taxes and a lower cost of living than where they came from, Pearson says. Real estate is a lot cheaper here as well. At least it used to be.
“Because they’re moving in, there’s been such a demand to buy property,” Pearson says. “There’s a low inventory for sale, so that’s the basic principle of supply and demand, which has caused the price to go up.”
With the current scarcity of property for sale, Pearson advises that if you’re selling your home, you better have some place to move to because it’s going to sell quickly.
“I think eventually this will be called ‘the Great Migration’ because it is a period of history unlike any other,” he said. “We’ve always had people moving in and we want people moving in, but they have not been a great percentage of the overall sales. This time the percentage of those coming in is enough to where it has increased the demand and pushed up the price.”
We spoke to some of those newcomers to learn what attracted them. The common thread was beautiful scenery, low cost of living and the high quality of people they’ve met there.
One such family, Gary and Marianne New, were originally from Muncie, Indiana, but they retired to Florida 11 years ago. They moved to Rogersville last year to escape the heat and the high cost of living. Gary is a disabled Vietnam veteran who served with former Hawkins County Veterans Services Officer Danny Breeding.
The New family visited Breeding in Rogersville and fell in love with the community. Breeding suggested they move to Rogersville but it didn’t seem feasible at the time.
“We came back to Rogersville the next year, and we loved it even more,” Marianne told the Times-News. “When we walked through downtown and ate at a restaurant, people we didn’t even know acted like they knew us for years. They were so friendly.”
Then the temperature hit 114 the last summer the New family lived in Florida. After that, Breeding’s suggestion to move seemed more feasible.
“Our friends there said, ‘Yeah but it gets cold in Tennessee,’ ” Marianne said. “We’re from Muncie, Indiana. The winters here are nothing. There’s no comparison. We wore our winter coat maybe five times this past winter. It was wonderful.”
We like to think that word describes everything about life in this region: wonderful! Welcome, new neighbors. We’re certain you will enjoy life here and hope you’ll encourage friends and family to join you.