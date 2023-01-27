The University of Virginia at Wise is poised for significant expansion this year including its first master’s degree programs. But Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget may set in motion a process that could eventually lead to even greater adventure — a research university in the heart of Appalachia where none exists.
Youngkin’s budget includes $500,000 to pay for a feasibility study, the first step in elevating UVA Wise to the nation’s highest level of postsecondary education. It’s something Ralph Northam proposed when he was running for governor in 2017, but it seems to have been something said to help win an election, and never went anywhere.
The feasibility study would return results by June, next year. There are various levels of research universities, something the study may clarify. The differences help determine the strength of doctoral programs.
UVA Wise does not grant master’s degrees, but that is changing this year. Chancellor Donna Henry said the college’s first two graduate programs — education and nursing — are nearing approval to start this fall with approval of the State Council of Higher Education.
While those programs and two new undergraduate degree programs in data analytics and tourism and hospitality are set to start by the 2023-24 school year, Henry said new classroom and administrative space is also needed. With prior General Assembly funding, Henry said, the college is about to hire 50 new faculty and staff.
“We’re hoping to get planning funds in the upcoming General Assembly budget for a new classroom building,” said Henry.
House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore is working to include construction planning funds in the next state budget.
“We’re fortunate to have Kilgore’s leadership and Todd Pillion in the General Assembly this session,” said Henry.
UVA Wise already conducts a joint graduate nursing degree program with the University of Virginia, but Henry said that means students now pay UVA tuition levels. Bringing the college’s program into service this fall means tuition will be at UVA Wise levels and more affordable for enrollees.
Youngkin has proposed that UVA Wise be part of a growing focus on colleges and universities as research institutions.
“We’d like to hire a third-party consultant to look at areas where we can grow as a research institution,” Henry said. “We have strengths in the natural sciences and, with the region’s opioid crisis and our work in early childhood development, we may be able to conduct research in brain development.”
As a research university, UVA Wise would enhance its reputation with access to experts in various fields, employ experienced professors, offer courses incorporating the latest research, have state-of-the-art facilities, and provide more-specialized majors, research opportunities and graduate courses for undergrads, never mind the economic benefit.
The school opened in 1954 on farm property with 109 full-time students. Today, it offers 33 majors, 39 minors, and five pre-professional study tracks. The future seems unlimited.