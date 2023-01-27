Data Centers Virginia

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the Virginia legislature in the House chamber in Richmond Jan. 11, 2023. 

 John C. Clark - freelancer, FR171764 AP

The University of Virginia at Wise is poised for significant expansion this year including its first master’s degree programs. But Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s budget may set in motion a process that could eventually lead to even greater adventure — a research university in the heart of Appalachia where none exists.

Youngkin’s budget includes $500,000 to pay for a feasibility study, the first step in elevating UVA Wise to the nation’s highest level of postsecondary education. It’s something Ralph Northam proposed when he was running for governor in 2017, but it seems to have been something said to help win an election, and never went anywhere.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Tags

Recommended for you