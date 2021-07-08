Thanks to a new app available in the Norton-Wise area, residents needing a lift for some groceries or to a doctor’s office need wait only 15 minutes or so in an experimental public transportation system that trades predetermined routes for instant convenience.
Mountain Empire Transit is shifting its public transportation system to modern ride-sharing with its METGo! System, allowing residents to use an Uber/Lyft-style app to order a ride with 15-20 minutes’ notice, according to MET Director Mitch Elliott. Elliott said METGo! is one of two microtransit services chosen by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for an 18-month pilot program on flexible transit service on demand.
Residents in the 11-square-mile service area can use the METGo! app for iOS and Android smartphones to book a ride on one of two eight-passenger vans with wheelchair capacity.
“This is a huge deal for this region,” Elliott said. “This will be great for people now who get up in the morning and go to work or realize they need to do some grocery shopping or get to a doctor’s appointment.
“Now, if you schedule a ride with MET, it has to be 24 hours’ notice. With METGo!, riders probably won’t have more than a 15- to 20-minute wait.”
The app, developed by communications company Via, works much the same as apps for Uber or Lyft, Elliott said. The system also allows MET to set virtual bus stops based on where the rider lives and the nearest convenient stopping place. Riders in the METGo! pilot area also will see free rides during the 18-month pilot period.
Elliott said the pilot service area includes several major employers, health care and shopping locations — Norton Community Hospital, Walmart, Norton and Wise post offices, Sykes Enterprises, UVA Wise, The Health Wagon — and other destinations that riders may want to reach. Elliott said UVA Wise helped develop many of the features for METGo! when the agency partnered with the college for the Cavalier Connection student/employee transit service about three years ago. That project evolved from a way for students to get around far-flung parts of campus into offering rides so students could do business, get medical care or attend recreation venues around Wise County and Norton or even in the Tri-Cities area if needed.
“UVA Wise is really the laboratory for what we’re starting now,” Elliott said. “When college starts back in the fall, we’re looking forward to METGo! really taking off.”
Elliott said he looks forward to METGo! expanding to all of the Mountain Empire Transit service region and possibly linking with transit services in Northeast Tennessee.
This is a unique and much more efficient process of delivering public transportation. Rather than vehicles following predetermined routes, where there may or may not be riders waiting at stops, they provide direct service. Passengers are guaranteed, making better use of energy, and possibly allowing vehicles to downsize. It’s also a perfect use for computing technology and GPS to monitor the whereabouts of vehicles so that they can pick up other passengers while delivering riders to their destinations.
We can see this approach expanding throughout the region. The next few months will determine its potential. Well done, Mountain Empire Transit.