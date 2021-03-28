A host of local attributes contributed to Kingsport’s population gain of 700 new residents over the course of the pandemic. But statewide, Tennessee grew by more than twice the national average in 2020 in part because it’s among the “freest” five states in the nation, according to the Fraser Institute’s annual Economic Freedom in North America index.
While population growth in the U.S. has slowed to its lowest level in at least 120 years, Tennessee has continued to draw migrants from other parts of the country, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The country as a whole grew about 0.35 percent, or about 1.1 million people, between 2019 and 2020. Tennessee grew by more than twice the national average at 0.83 percent.
What makes a “free” state? According to “Freedom in the 50 States,” it’s the ability to “dispose of one’s own life, liberty, and justly acquired property however one sees fit, so long as one does not coercively infringe on another individual’s ability to do the same.” How free a state is partially is based on its fiscal policy, regulatory policy and personal freedoms.
That includes such factors as state and local taxation, government debt, land-use freedom, and health, labor market, lawsuit and occupational freedoms. Personal freedom includes fewer restrictions on guns, gambling, marriage and education, among others. Tennessee is cited for the third-freest regulatory policies in the U.S. and is one of seven states with no individual state income tax while state and local taxes and state and local debt have decreased.
The Frazier Institute ranks the states and provinces of the U.S., Canada and Mexico using objective measures of government spending, tax rates and labor market freedom. It says the five freest states including Tennessee and Virginia attracted a net of 270,000 people from other states, while the bottom five freest states lost nearly 400,000 residents. They are New York as the least free state, followed by West Virginia, Alaska, California and Vermont. New York lost the most population at 203,567. California’s net loss was 190,122 for the year.
Migration driven by people seeking a better life has not just an economic impact but a political one. Current estimates are that Texas will gain three seats in Congress and Florida, one, while California, New York and West Virginia will lose one seat each, shifting a total of seven votes in Congress from the least-free states to the most-free.
Tennessee’s continued strong population growth fosters economic growth, and that creates jobs which provides financial stability for families. The state experienced a decade of strong job growth leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state’s GDP is expected to increase by 2.9% this year and 3.6% in 2022, returning to pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
“The economy’s unprecedented and record-breaking growth streak is expected to continue into 2021,” said Matt Murray, associate director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at UT Knoxville. Tennessee is charging ahead to the benefit of all its residents.