Face mask mandates are dropping like flies as businesses rush to gain market advantage by opening their doors to the unmasked.
Direct competitors are wasting no time. When Lowe’s dropped its mandate, so did Home Depot. As went CVS, so did Walgreen’s. At the start of the pandemic, customers demanded stores require masks. Now, they wonder why their favorite stores still require them.
The dam burst when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared it safe for fully vaccinated adults to resume most activities, indoors or out, in groups or individually, mask free and without social distancing.
The CDC did this much to the chagrin of most in the medical community, which felt the organization went too far, too fast. We happen to agree with the medical community.
The next day the nation’s largest private employer, Walmart, opened its doors to the those without masks, and since it’s not asking for proof, the unvaccinated as well. Sam’s Club was right behind.
At this writing Target, Kroger, McDonald’s, Best Buy, Aldi’s, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Kohl’s, Starbucks, and Bed, Bath & Beyond are among local retailers that have dropped mask mandates. Food City has taken it another step by not only allowing customers to shed their masks, but employees as well unless required by state or local laws.
“Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge,” according to a statement, which said “fully vaccinated customers are welcome to shop without their masks as well. We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores.”
Even institutions are burying masks in deep holes. East Tennessee State University declared no more face masks on its campus while recommending those who have not been fully vaccinated to continue wearing them. Face coverings are still required in some places such as ETSU Health facilities. University School will also continue to require the use of face masks.
The university also said “individuals should not ask a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status or use information about a person’s vaccination status to make decisions about participating in classroom or workplace activities.” The university strongly encourages all members of the ETSU community to receive the vaccine.
But elimination of mask mandates by the CDC doesn’t affect states where they are still required, creating a new layer of confusion. Those who live in areas with mandates may still have to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. For instance, California announced it will adopt the latest mask guidance from the CDC, but not until June 15.
Also contributing to confusion are government officials.
“Today is a great day for America,” said an unmasked President Biden, who was later seen with the mask back on.
“Isn’t it great,” said the first lady as she arrived for a visit to the National Museum of African American History, after which she, and the Secret Service accompanying her, put on masks to tour the museum.
Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, thinks the CDC changed the mask guidelines too soon and that the mandate to wear them should have stayed in place until more people were vaccinated and the country achieved herd immunity.
“I think it was a mistake, and I think it’s going to lead people to believe that we are much closer to the finish line than we really are right now,” Offit said.
Kelly Goldsmith, an associate professor of marketing at Vanderbilt, said the policies differing from store to store is another area that can cause confusion.
“I think there’s going to be some frustration experienced by consumers in the short run. But I think it’s going to be just that — short,” Goldsmith said.
Agreed. Unless something entirely new comes along, there’s no returning to mask requirements. And the more retailers that drop them, the more pressure for others to do likewise. Where COVID-19 still runs strong, removing the mask should be delayed.
As for us, we’re going to get a month past the CDC’s latest decision, then look at the trends. If cases have again begun to rise, our mask mandates for our facilities will remain in place. If we see a continued decrease in cases and hospitalizations, we’ll happily consider dropping our mask mandates for our facilities.