Especially for seniors, pickleball is the fastest-growing sport they never heard of. That’s a shame because it’s right up their alley, with physical demands only as intense as players wish. With more than a dozen courts in play, Kingsport is adding even more.
Described as a cross between tennis, table tennis and badminton, the game originated in Washington state in the 1960s and by 1990 was being played in all 50 states. In 2003, the USA Pickleball Association was formed, and the sport went international in 2010. In 2015, the association had 10,000 members.
Joel Pritchard, later a member of Congress, came up with the game when he came home after a round of golf to find his family bored. He set up a badminton court but couldn’t find a shuttlecock, so he used a perforated plastic ball and made some paddles out of spare plywood. They started playing but soon lowered the net, and the game was born.
The name? One member of the family said it came from being reminded of the Pickle Boat where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats. Another said it came from the Pritchards’ dog.
Like tennis, it is played on a court but without the alleys and with a central net 3 feet high. Like table tennis, players use a wooden paddle, and as with badminton, they knock a plastic whiffle ball back and forth. Unlike tennis, you don’t necessarily need to be in good physical shape to play, though the game now has state and national championship competitions and players who have become expert at it.
That it does not require training and is easy to play at all ages has driven its appeal. City recreation departments nationwide are converting tennis courts, including Kingsport’s. First up were pickleball courts placed at the V.O. Dobbins Center, and now courts may be found at Bays Mountain, Ridgefields Park, Cloud Park, Lynn View Community Center, TNT Sportsplex, the Kingsport Senior Center, J. Fred Johnson Park, the Splash Pad, the YMCA and aquatic center, Kingsport Rec Soccer and Rock Springs Community Center, among others.
Now the tennis courts at Riverview Park are being converted to pickleball courts. Work to modify the courts began recently, and weather permitting, the project should wrap up by June 10.
The courts are being converted into six pickleball courts with permanent lines, which will provide a venue for pickleball players, while the courts at nearby Borden Park will be reserved for tennis only.
“Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,” said Kenny Lawson, Parks and Recreation program coordinator.
“The sport is popular among Kingsport residents, many of whom will hopefully enjoy the new courts once they are complete,” he said, and there’s no doubt about that.
For more information about Kingsport’s parks and recreational facilities, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.